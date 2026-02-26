The clock is ticking. Not metaphorically. Not as a figure of speech. It is ticking toward the most dangerous moment humanity has faced since the Cuban Missile Crisis — and perhaps beyond it.

As the International Crisis Group has warned, in nearly five decades of mutual antagonism, the United States and Iran have never been so close to a major war — escalation risks make any conflict scenario perilous for all concerned. A military confrontation between the US and Iran could begin in the coming days and be an intensive, multi-week campaign, sources have warned, despite ongoing diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran. And yet the world sleeps, the streets are empty, and the one power that could change the calculus — China — is nowhere to be found.

The Architecture of Armageddon

To understand the magnitude of what is unfolding, one must see the full picture — not just the Middle East in isolation, but the web of alliances being deliberately constructed to make a regional war into a global one.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel for a two-day state visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set out an expansive geopolitical proposal — a six-nation framework he calls a “hexagon of alliances,” positioning India as a central pillar alongside Israel, Greece and Cyprus, with the structure potentially bringing in select Arab, African and Asian countries.

Let us be absolutely clear about what this is. The bloc is expected to carry a strong security dimension, with countering Iran as a central objective. Netanyahu himself declared:

“The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis.”

Read those words again. This is not a trade pact. This is not an economic corridor. This is the deliberate engineering of a civilizational war — “radical Shia” here, “radical Sunni” there — with India, a nuclear power of 1.4 billion people, placed at the center of the crosshairs.

Israel and India are declaring, during Modi’s visit, an upgrade of their relations to “special strategic relations.” Modi himself termed the defence and security ties between the two countries as “an important pillar” of the partnership, stating that the India-Israel defence security partnership is of vital importance in the current uncertain world. Meanwhile, India issued an advisory urging all its nationals to leave Iran by all available means of transport — a chilling signal of what New Delhi now expects to come.

“Beijing has historically demonstrated a willingness to absorb short-term economic pain if the longer-term strategic balance tilts in its favor. If this is indeed Beijing’s calculation, it is not strategy. It is suicide by indifference”

The Domino Chain to World War

This is where the danger metastasizes beyond the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalised a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, an arrangement often described by analysts as an “Islamic NATO,” with Turkey signalling interest. If India is drawn into a military confrontation through its deepening alignment with Israel against Iran, Pakistan — with its own nuclear arsenal — will be drawn in on the opposite side. It is not speculation. It is structural inevitability.

And if India and Pakistan are pulled into opposing sides of a conflict over Iran, the gravitational pull will not stop at South Asia. China, which shares a border and strategic partnership with Pakistan; Japan and South Korea, bound by treaty to the United States; the Philippines, already entangled in Indo-Pacific tensions — the entire architecture of global alliances begins to activate. Europe, through NATO, follows. This is the logic of 1914 playing out with nuclear weapons.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already described Turkey as the “new Iran,” urging Israeli policymakers to prepare for simultaneous confrontation with both Tehran and Ankara — suggesting that Israel’s strategic anxieties now encompass Sunni Islamist currents as well. When a nation prepares for war against both the Shia world and the Sunni world simultaneously, what remains except a war against civilization itself?

Netanyahu’s Game

A war with Iran would serve as a useful distraction from Netanyahu’s domestic troubles — an inquiry into government failures related to the October 7 attack, his attempt to weaken the oversight powers of the judiciary, and his ongoing corruption trials. As one analyst put it plainly:

“Israel knows Iran will not accept these conditions. By placing them, Israel is saying its only option is war. The current government has moved beyond using military force to achieve political settlements; war has become the goal itself.”

Netanyahu has privately argued with Trump that any agreement with Iran is futile — a stance analysts argue is designed to drag the US into a direct war with Tehran. This is a man with an International Criminal Court warrant to his name, who has — by the assessment of the International Court of Justice, the United Nations, and the vast majority of the world’s nations — prosecuted a devastating genocidal war in Gaza for over two years. And now, from that platform of destruction, he is reaching for something larger.

Where Is China?

And here we arrive at the question that should haunt every person who cares about the survival of human civilization: Where is China?

Given the dramatic events that have unfolded, the cautious and relatively muted response of China, arguably Iran’s most significant economic and political partner, took many observers by surprise.

As Tehran faces surging protests and the threat of American strikes, Beijing has so far refused to back the Islamic Republic with anything other than lukewarm rhetoric. During a January 12 press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on both the Iranian government and protesters to de-escalate tensions and restore stability — tepid support that signals Beijing’s willingness to distance itself from Tehran as the regime faces a period of intense vulnerability.

In a recent statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “hopes all parties will resolve differences through dialogue and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.” Hopes. Hopes. The largest military buildup in the Middle East since 2003 is underway, a nuclear-armed alliance system is being constructed to wage civilizational war, and China hopes.

Beijing has repeatedly refused to offer direct support to Tehran during previous moments of crisis. While offering rhetorical support to the regime and blaming Israel and the United States for inflaming tensions during the 12-Day War, China notably refused to rush air defense systems or other weaponry to Iran after the regime’s Russian systems were rendered ineffective.

The pattern is devastating in its consistency. China was silent when Venezuela was seized and its president kidnapped by US forces. China was absent as Syria fell, its ally Assad toppled with the assistance of forces China had long warned about. China has been a ghost throughout the destruction of Gaza. And now, as a BRICS member state faces the prospect of a full-scale American military assault — with two carrier strike groups, strategic bombers in Qatar, and around 40,000-50,000 troops across 19 regional bases — China issues press statements about “dialogue.”

Some analysts suggest this passivity is strategic. A US-Iran war would keep the United States preoccupied in the Middle East, meaning less US focus on the Indo-Pacific and a prolonged strategic opportunity for China to assert itself. Beijing has historically demonstrated a willingness to absorb short-term economic pain if the longer-term strategic balance tilts in its favor.

If this is indeed Beijing’s calculation, it is not strategy. It is suicide by indifference. A war that pulls in India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and potentially destabilizes the global economy through the closure of the Strait of Hormuz does not leave China a quiet window to reunite with Taiwan. It leaves China in a burning world.

“There is no Belt and Road through a nuclear wasteland. There is no Chinese Century in a world of ashes”

The Moment That Demands Leadership

There has never been a moment in the post-Cold War era that more urgently demanded a counterweight to American military adventurism. The United Nations Security Council is paralyzed. Europe is compliant. Russia is consumed by its own war and deeper wishes to be part of the white empire. The Global South watches in horror but lacks the power to intervene.

China alone possesses the combination of economic leverage, military deterrence, diplomatic weight, and institutional presence — as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, as the dominant trading partner of virtually every nation involved, as the largest buyer of Iranian oil, as a nuclear power — to change the equation. Not through war. Through the credible, public, unambiguous declaration that a US-Israeli attack on Iran is unacceptable and that the international community will not stand for it.

It was Chinese mediation that restored diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023 — proof that Beijing can act decisively in the Middle East when it chooses to. That success showed the world a glimpse of what Chinese leadership could look like: not militaristic, not imperial, but diplomatic, stabilizing, and grounded in the principle that sovereign nations should not be bombed into submission.

Where is that China now?

A Call to the Streets, A Call to Beijing

The people of the world cannot afford to wait for governments to act. Every city, every capital, every university campus should be flooded with citizens demanding that this march toward apocalypse stop. The silence of the streets is complicity with the countdown.

But the people of the world also need a champion among the great powers. They need China to stop calculating and start leading. They need Beijing to understand that the world it hopes to inherit will not exist if this war is allowed to expand. There is no Belt and Road through a nuclear wasteland. There is no Chinese Century in a world of ashes.

Iran is a BRICS member. Iran is China’s partner. The principle of sovereignty that China invokes for itself, for its own territorial integrity — that principle is about to be shattered in Tehran. And if it is shattered there, it will be shattered everywhere.

As the International Crisis Group has noted, a narrow path to averting war exists, but time is of the essence.

China must walk through that narrow path. Not tomorrow. Not after the next round of “talks.” Now.

The world is watching. History is watching. And the clock, as it has always done, is ticking.

The question is not whether we can stop what is coming. The question is whether anyone with the power to stop it has the courage to try.

- Karim

