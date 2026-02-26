BettBeat’s Newsletter

Crapp
1d

Christ if they just said “we’re turning off the trade tap”, this would all end in seconds.

But they “can’t” - capitalist logic won’t even admit that as a possibility.

Nice to see you both openly discussing this in the comments. I hope your sub drive bears fruit - it’s tough times for rapier analysis. But please keep the lights on, somehow!

I spat this out several months ago. It would appear relevant.

https://crapp.substack.com/p/papers-please?r=b9soy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Keep fighting gents.

Peter Beattie
1d

On "the credible, public, unambiguous declaration that a US-Israeli attack on Iran is unacceptable and that the international community will not stand for it", I would suppose that what you are hoping for differs from what already exists (see below) in 1) naming the US/Israel as the likely aggressors and 2) explicitly stating that "the international community will not stand for it." Assuming the US government acts the way it normally does and ignores international law and shows zero "decent respect to the opinions of mankind" aka public opinion in the US and worldwide, what would "not stand for it" mean in practical terms - a boycott/sanctions on the US? That would be an excellent idea, if the required unity/cooperation/discipline - aka power - is already there. If not, do you think that bluffing would achieve the desired result; that is, adding the "not stand for it" language before that unity/cooperation/discipline is secured from dozens of governments?

(As an aside, the principle of sovereignty has been shattered plenty of times, and the clear pattern is: if you haven't built up the economic-military power sufficient to defend your sovereignty, in effect you don't have it. That will only become more apparent if the US government commits aggression again against Iran.)

Re: the long game you alluded to in an earlier piece, in keeping with the rightwing sources you linked to above (e.g., the FDD) on other matters, here's another rightwing source saying the quiet part out loud: 'In short, meeting the most expansive version of American security aims [read: imperial dominance] in Asia has become unrealistic.' (https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/asia-after-america-cooper ) If the Chinese government's strategy thus far has resulted in imperial planners recognizing (to their dismay) that they no longer can dominate Asia the way they used to, why change now?

Here's deepseek's response to a request for recent examples of that declaration -

'The Chinese Foreign Ministry's position is consistently framed around several core principles:

Opposition to military force: China repeatedly states it "opposes the use of force or the threat of use of force in international relations"

Non-interference: China "opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs"

Opposition to unilateral bullying: China "opposes unilateral bullying and forced pressure in international relations"

Support for sovereignty: China supports Iran in "safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity"

Important Context

The search results indicate these statements came during a period of heightened diplomatic engagement, including:

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi's visit to Beijing on February 5, 2026

Upcoming US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman

President Trump's threats of military action against Iran in January 2026'

https://tass.com/world/2082953

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202602/1354898.shtml

https://china.mfa.gov.ir/en/NewsView/782572

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/523515/China-reaffirms-backing-for-Iran-s-sovereignty-security-and

