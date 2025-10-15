BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat's Newsletter

'Peace Deal' with the Standard-Bearer of the Global Far Right | w./ Mouin Rabbani

Mouin emphasizes the need for accountability and a reckoning with the ideology of Zionism, as well as the importance of continued mobilization for Palestinian rights and justice.
BettBeat Media
Oct 15, 2025
The conversation delves into the current situation in Palestine, focusing on the recent ceasefire agreement and its implications. Mouin Rabbani discusses the role of Gulf states in influencing the ceasefire, the potential future dynamics between Israel and Iran, and the broader ideological implications of Zionism.

The discussion emphasizes the need for accountability and a reckoning with the ideology of Zionism, as well as the importance of continued mobilization for Palestinian rights and justice.

