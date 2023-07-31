By Karim Bettache

The imaginative landscapes of video games, while often boundless in their creativity and scope, reflect a disturbingly narrow vision of humanity. The default protagonist in most role-playing titles remains a young white male, and increasingly white females as well, with alternatives offered only as token nods to diversity. The norm of whiteness permeates the aesthetics and assumptions of even the most extraordinary fantasy titles, betraying an inferiority complex among Japanese game creators towards Western archetypes.

This exclusionary trend came under sharp focus recently when calls for more diverse hairstyles in Elden Ring were met with a backlash. Players of color rightly pointed out the dearth of suitably textured hairstyles for their avatars, yet were accused of "historical inaccuracy" and dismissed for raising a "trivial" issue. The irony is that Elden Ring, like many similar games, draws from a variety of influences in its architecture, creatures, and weapons, …