As the farcical presidential debate spectacle unfolded between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, one truth crystalized with devastating clarity - the American empire has entered its terminal phase of putrid degradation. There could be no more damning indictment of a civilization's rot than these two decaying, cartoonishly unfit figures jousting for the role of emperor.

Amidst the most catastrophic global crisis in generations, with millions of lives lost and entire nations ravaged, the pressing issue uppermost on the minds of humanity - the genocidal massacre being inflicted on Gaza - was barely an afterthought relegated to a few fleeting remarks. Yet even in those few seconds dedicated to the Palestinian genocide, each candidate spewed vitriol vile enough to render them eligible for prosecution as war criminals.

Biden brazenly admitted to bankrolling Israel's child-killing apparatus through weapon transfers, openly conspiring in genocide. Trump chillingly urged Israel to "finish the job" of …