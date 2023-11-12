The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has long been a cauldron of contention, its heat escalating recently into what many experts now label as genocide. Professor Michael Hudson, a distinguished economist and author, presents a unique but essential macro lens through which to view this issue, suggesting that the United States is not simply supporting Israel, but actively instigating and enabling genocide for the purpose of maintaining its imperial influence.

In a recently conducted interview, Hudson posits that the United States regards Israel as a strategic stronghold for asserting and exerting its influence in one of the globe's most geopolitically crucial regions. According to Hudson, the US's backing of Israel is not driven by altruism, but by a shrewd strategy aimed at geopolitical dominance.

The Middle East, or West Asia as Hudson prefers, is a treasure trove of oil and gas reserves and hosts some of the world's most essential trading routes, including the Suez Canal and the Bab al-Man…