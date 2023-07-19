By Karim Bettache

France, a nation that reveres activism and protests as part of its soul, reveals a disheartening contradiction when it comes to activism originating from Africans. Suddenly, the sanctity of capital and property outweighs the value of an African life. The cherished class solidarity of the "Yellow Vests" movement seems to dissipate when an African child falls victim to injustice. It appears that race takes precedence over class, as the white working class, when confronted with African protesters, finds more affinity with the oppressive state and its police apparatus than with their fellow class brothers and sisters.

The trigger for the recent uprisings in France was the police shooting of Nahel, accompanied by the initial web of lies spun by the authorities. This incident shed light on the entrenched inequalities faced by Africans in the country. High unemployment rates, discrimination in hiring and housing, and a shocking statistic that Africans are 14 times more likely…