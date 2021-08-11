By Karim Bettache

Think about the following words and, in particular, the imagery that the words trigger in your mind: Royalty, queen, beauty, elite, prince, terrorist, gangster, professor, poor people, racial purity.

Did you catch yourself perceiving skin color or racial differences when considering all the different words? If so, where does that tendency come from? Is it you? Are you a nefarious racist?

Or could it be the culture that you—and me, or even all of us—have been raised in? Can it be that the stories we hear, the movies we watch, and the news shows that we loyally follow shape the mental associations we form about all the different expressions of the human phenotype?

Why Study Culture's Influence on Racism?

People often ask me: Why are you so interested in issues of colorism and racism?

In thinking about my response, I started to realize that my preoccupation with racism started in my early childhood. As a child who loved watching Hollywood movies, I always wondered why br…