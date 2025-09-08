There is a moment in every empire's decline when the powerful, sensing the growing fury of the dispossessed, must choose between addressing the systemic rot or manufacturing a scapegoat. In Britain today, as across the crumbling Western world, that choice has been made. The billionaires have chosen their weapon: the immigrant, the asylum seeker, the refugee—anyone desperate enough to serve as a lightning rod for the rage that should rightfully be directed at those who have systematically looted our societies.

I have watched this theater of misdirection unfold with the cold precision of a military operation. Just months ago, the conversation in Britain centered on wealth taxes, on the obscene inequality that has hollowed out the middle class like termites devouring a house's foundation. Politicians squirmed under questions about why billionaires pay lower tax rates than nurses. The public discourse had found its target: the ruling class that has spent decades transferring wealth upward while working families sink into poverty.

Voila! The Magic Islamophobia and Racism Wands

Then something remarkable happened. The media simply stopped talking about inequality. Overnight, the same news programs that had been forced to address wealth concentration pivoted to an entirely different narrative: hotels housing asylum seekers, protests outside refugee centers, the supposed "invasion" of desperate people fleeing war and poverty. The oligarchs had deployed their most effective weapon—salience: the control of what gets discussed and what gets buried.

This is not an accident. This is not organic public concern bubbling up from the grassroots. This is the deliberate manufacture of rage, designed with surgical precision to redirect working-class anger away from the penthouse and toward the refugee boats. The same media conglomerates owned by billionaires, the same politicians funded by corporate money, have orchestrated this pivot with the efficiency of a well-rehearsed symphony.

The mechanics of this manipulation reveal themselves to anyone willing to look. When the economy collapses—as it must when wealth concentrates in ever-fewer hands—people demand change. They sense, correctly, that their children will be poorer than they are. They feel, accurately, that the system has abandoned them. In their desperation, they reach for any story that promises hope, any narrative that explains their suffering.

“The blame-game crumbles with the slightest examination. Even if refugees were "stealing" jobs—which they aren't—who the hell is giving them these positions? Who signs the paychecks? Who sets the wages?”

“Stealing Jobs”

The ruling class understands this better than the left. They flood the zone with simple, powerful messaging: "Your problems aren't caused by the billionaires extracting wealth from your labor. Your problems are caused by refugees taking your jobs, immigrants using your services, foreigners threatening your culture." It is a lie of breathtaking cynicism, but it works because it gives people someone to blame who isn't a billionaire.

The blame-game crumbles with the slightest examination. Even if refugees were "stealing" jobs—which they aren't—who the hell is giving them these positions? Who signs the paychecks? Who sets the wages? The same wealthy bastards who orchestrated this entire charade. They create the desperate competition, then make their victims point at each other while they laugh all the way to the bank.

Meanwhile, the actual left—fractured, ego-driven, addicted to ideological purity over practical power—offers no competing narrative. They critique and analyze and debate while the far right builds a movement. They write think pieces while fascists make TikToks. They attend conferences while the oligarchs' useful idiots knock on doors with simple messages of hate and hope perverted into nationalism.

“If the British factory worker and the Syrian refugee ever realize they are both victims of the same global system that enriches the few by impoverishing the many—it’s game over for oligarchy”

I have stood among angry mobs in the Netherlands where similar protests took place, and what I saw broke my heart not with anger, but with recognition. These are people abandoned by a system that has shipped their jobs overseas, priced them out of housing, and left them with nothing but debt and despair. Most of them are not evil. They are desperate. And in their desperation, they have been handed a target by the very people who created their misery.

But desperation does not absolve them of responsibility for their immoral acts—not understanding the manipulation doesn't excuse participating in violence towards innocent human beings.

The Billionaire’s Jedi Mind Trick

The billionaires who profit from their labor and steal their wages have convinced them to blame other victims. The politicians who serve corporate donors while ignoring constituent needs have convinced them to blame people with even less power. It is a masterpiece of psychological manipulation, turning the oppressed against each other while the oppressors count their profits.

This is the bifurcated society we now inhabit—a world where the wealthy live in such isolated luxury that they cannot comprehend the daily struggles of working families, and where working families, in their justified rage, strike out at the most vulnerable instead of the most culpable. The rich watch from their ivory towers underage-sex-slave islands as the poor tear each other apart in the streets below.

But here is what the oligarchs fear most: unity. They know that if working people ever recognize their common enemy—if the British factory worker and the Syrian refugee ever realize they are both victims of the same global system that enriches the few by impoverishing the many—their game is over. This is why they work so frantically to divide us. This is why they spend billions on propaganda that pits worker against worker while the bosses laugh all the way to their offshore banks.

The same divide-and-conquer operates on a macro level. Why can genocide continue for two years? Because even now, those who will suffer the same fate as the Palestinians—we, the non-wealthy—are using the oligarchs' divide-and-conquer arguments: "Arabs should help their own," "why should China do anything for Arabs," "Palestinians aren't Iran's problem." We fracture along artificial lines of nationality and ethnicity while the same ruling class pushes all of us into poverty, rapes children, and exterminates complete ethnic groups. They need us divided because our unity is their destruction.

When is the Left Gonna Learn?

The solution is not to shame the protesters or dismiss their pain. The solution is to offer them what the far right offers—hope, community, a future worth fighting for—but grounded in truth instead of lies. We must knock on their doors before the fascists do. We must tell a better story than "blame the immigrant." We must say: "The billionaires stole your future, and together we can take it back."

This requires something the left has forgotten: message discipline. Every video, every conversation, every organizing effort must hammer home the same simple truth—growing inequality is destroying your life, and only by confronting the billionaire class can we save our children's futures. It requires setting aside academic debates and intellectual ego in favor of the hard work of building power.

The oligarchs have chosen their battlefield. They have decided to divide us along lines of race and nationality and immigration status while they continue to extract wealth from all of us regardless of our origins. But their weapon can be turned against them. Every refugee protest, every moment of manufactured rage, is an opportunity to point to the real enemy—not the desperate people fleeing poverty and imperialism, but the wealthy people who create both.

Capitalism’s Great Collapse

We are living through the collapse of an economic system that was designed to fail everyone except those at the top. In such moments, people will follow whoever offers them hope. The fascists understand this. The question is whether we do. The question is whether we are willing to do the hard, unglamorous work of building a movement that can compete with their hate—not through superior arguments, but through superior organizing.

The choice before us is stark: we can continue to let the oligarchs divide us while they rob us blind, or we can recognize that our liberation is bound together—native and immigrant, citizen and refugee, all of us victims of the same rigged game.

The billionaires are counting on us to choose division. Our survival depends on choosing unity.

- Karim

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this article would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community's diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee