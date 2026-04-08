Russia and Iran: Do Russians Think Putin is a Softy? | W/ Fiorella Isabel & Vanessa Beeley

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript24111Russia and Iran: Do Russians Think Putin is a Softy? | W/ Fiorella Isabel & Vanessa BeeleyMany Russians think Putin is too soft and needs to look to Iran for an example of how to deal with the US empire.BettBeat Media, Fiorella Isabel, and vanessa beeleyApr 08, 202624111ShareTranscriptMany Russians think Putin is too soft and needs to look to Iran for an example of how to deal with the US empire.Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley discuss the dynamics between Russia and Iran.Upgrade Your SubscriptionShareBuy me a CoffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksInterviews & PodcastsHere you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBettBeat MediaFiorella IsabelWrites Fiorella Isabel Subscribevanessa beeleyWrites Vanessa Beeley SubscribeRecent EpisodesDid the U.S. Turn Iran into a Giant? Vanessa Beeley, Dimitri Lascaris & BettBeat MediaApr 5 • BettBeat Media, Dimitri Lascaris, and vanessa beeleyUS Empire in Africa: Many Africans Are Deep Inside the Matrix | David Hundeyin Apr 5 • BettBeat Media and David HundeyinIran war: A Grand Imperial Strategy? | Vanessa Beeley, The Last American Vagabond & Myriam CharabatyApr 3 • BettBeat Media, vanessa beeley, The Last American Vagabond, and Myriam CharabatyJeffrey Sachs Explains REAL Reason Behind the Iran War — a Dialogue with Karim & PeterApr 2 • BettBeat MediaThe War on Iran is Meant to Destroy China | Prof. Michael HudsonMar 28 • BettBeat MediaWhy All Muslims Should Stand with Iran (And Why Everyone Else Should Care) | MAHMOOD ODMar 26 • BettBeat MediaMedia and Iran: Manufacturing Consent when Empire Stopped Caring About Consent | W/ Kit KlarenbergMar 21 • BettBeat Media and Kit Klarenberg