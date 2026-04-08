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Russia and Iran: Do Russians Think Putin is a Softy? | W/ Fiorella Isabel & Vanessa Beeley

Many Russians think Putin is too soft and needs to look to Iran for an example of how to deal with the US empire.
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BettBeat Media, Fiorella Isabel, and vanessa beeley
Apr 08, 2026

Many Russians think Putin is too soft and needs to look to Iran for an example of how to deal with the US empire.

Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley discuss the dynamics between Russia and Iran.

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