For too long, Saudi Arabia has personified the nefarious Hollywood stereotype of the irrational, medieval Arab - a facade that conveniently serves Western neo-colonial designs. The desert kingdom epitomizes the cartoon-image of puritanical sheikhs, subjugated women and remorseless human rights abuses that has clouded global perceptions of the Arab world.

This vilifying caricature was no accidental Hollywood invention, but an insidious product of British imperial intrigues. By consciously cultivating the fundamentalist Saud clan's conquests over the Arabian peninsula, London calculatedly empowered the most regressive interpretations of Islam. This gave rise to the Kingdom enforcing a preserved centuries-old social code through its harsh version of Wahhabism.

For Western capitals, having Saudi Arabia as the gatekeeper and mouthpiece of Arab Islamic civilization served their divide-and-rule interests perfectly. Rather than engage cultural Islam's rich intellectual, open and s…