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Settler Solidarity Behind Iran War | Prof. Gerald Horne

We talk to our favorite professor about the unique role of settler solidarity driving the US/Israeli war on Iran.
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BettBeat Media
Apr 16, 2026

Settler Solidarity and the Iran War: A Historical Lens with Prof. Gerald Horne

Prof. Gerald Horne critiques the Western left’s historical blind spots, arguing that these gaps lead to flawed analyses of US imperialism and its contemporary conflicts. In this eye-opening discussion, he urges us to examine the Iran war through the framework of settler solidarity—drawing striking parallels between the dehumanization of Iranians, Palestinians, and Lebanese, and the historical treatment of Black slaves and Indigenous Americans.

This conversation is essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand the deeper currents shaping our world today.

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