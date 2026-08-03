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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
18h

Singapore has indeed come a long way since it said goodbye to the British colonialists in 1963. But it’s still being ‘colonised’, this time by the US and international banking and finance systems. These are all solidly pro-Israel and so any show of support for Palestine risks isolating Singapour from these essential services.

Only when SWIFT and dollar hegemony (+?) have been removed will ANY country have a chance to properly express its resistance to the ‘new colonizers’. Otherwise it will just have to continue toeing the line as Singapore is doing here, alas.

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
6hEdited

The Singapore Army was built and trained with critical assistance from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), notably shaping its foundational military blueprint, citizen-conscript structure, and operational doctrine.

Historical Origins

The 1965 Request: After gaining sudden independence in August 1965 and facing rejections from India, Egypt, and Britain, Singapore turned to Israel to help build its armed forces from scratch.

The "Mexicans": To avoid angering neighboring Muslim-majority countries, the covert team of Israeli military advisers sent to Singapore was hidden under the codename "Mexican agricultural workers".

The Brown Book: Israeli Major-General Rehavam Ze'evi traveled secretly to Singapore to draft the masterplan for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), establishing a model based on an active standing core and rapid-mobilization reservists.

Training and Doctrine

Foundational Instruction: IDF officers served as the primary instructors for Singapore's very first basic training and officer courses.

Small-Nation Strategy: Singapore adopted the IDF's core concepts of total deterrence, preemptive readiness, and combined-arms coordination due to a lack of strategic territorial depth.

Ongoing Ties: Defense cooperation continued long-term through routine intelligence exchanges, military technology acquisitions, and advisory support

“In Singapore, Band Massive Attack Is Out, But Israeli Defence Companies Are Here to Stay”

https://m.thewire.in/article/world/in-singapore-band-massive-attack-is-out-but-israeli-defence-companies-are-here-to-stay/

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