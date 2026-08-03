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“What this episode exposes is the comfortable myth that the Global South constitutes some natural bloc of solidarity against Western imperial power”

Let’s start with a psychological fact that most people do not know. In psychology, we have something called the Implicit Association Test which was designed to measure the bias the brain holds before the conscious mind can fight it. It catches what you actually think, not what you are willing to say out loud. A global study by economist Alexander Coutts analyzing over three million such tests across 146 countries produced a ranking of which nations show the strongest unconscious preference for white people over people of color. The United States, the country most people would instinctively place at the top of that list, does not even come close. The country that ranks number one, with the highest pro-white implicit bias on earth, is… Singapore.

Sit with that for a moment. A country whose entire founding mythology rests on liberation from British colonial rule, on an Asian people taking back their land and proving the white man’s civilizational hierarchy wrong, is the country on earth where unconscious love of whiteness runs deepest. The colonizer left. The psychological infrastructure the colonizer built stayed behind, apparently intact and thriving. And last week, the Singaporean government proved it in the most concrete way imaginable.

Singapore has always sold itself as a miracle. A city that wrenched itself free from British colonialism, built something from nothing on a tiny island, and proved that an Asian city could outperform most of the Western world on nearly every measurable index. (I'll confess a personal preference for Hong Kong, my city of residence and Singapore's perennial rival: rougher around the edges, carrying the raw kinetic energy of a Bruce Lee film, a place that, in my humble opinion, never lost its soul).

Singapore believed every word of its own story, and told it louder than anyone. Lee Kuan Yew's great project was supposed to be proof that the formerly colonized could rise, govern themselves, and surpass their former masters. That story has been told so many times and so confidently that very few people stop to ask the obvious question: did Singapore actually decolonize, or did it simply learn to run the colonial system more efficiently for itself?

Its government spent decades cultivating a reputation as a neutral, pragmatic power, working with everyone, offending no one, a trusted intermediary between East and West. That reputation now looks like what it always was: a pathetic performance.

On July 29, at Singapore’s Star Theatre, Massive Attack took the stage. (I will confess a personal stake here. I grew up with “Unfinished Sympathy.” There are songs that never age and this is one of them, a piece of music that somehow holds grief and beauty in the same breath without either cancelling the other out).

So when founding members Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage that night, nobody who had actually been listening to this band for thirty years was surprised. The crowd erupted.

What happened next tells you everything about what Singapore actually values, once you strip away the miracle narrative, the gleaming skyline, the carefully managed story of the liberated colony that became a global success: The government reached for a law, kept warm since the colonial era, and used it.

The band’s touring group was detained and separately questioned by police. Some members had their hotel rooms searched and passports temporarily confiscated. Both founding members were permanently barred from re-entering the country. Police administered warnings under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 and the Public Order Act.

Linger on that first statute. A colonial-era law, written in 1949, by the very empire that treated Singaporeans as second-class human beings in their own land, pulled from the archive to silence two men who held up a piece of fabric in solidarity with a people enduring what Singaporeans themselves once endured under British rule.

We are talking about what the International Court of Justice has deemed a plausible genocide. Palestine is, as Massive Attack pointed out, a sovereign state recognized by 157 countries. Singapore is among them. The government officially supports a two-state solution and voted to allow Palestine into the United Nations. Then, during an ongoing genocide against that same people, Singapore detained the musicians for displaying a piece of fabric that represented its own stated foreign policy.

“Singapore, a country that built its entire founding mythology on resistance to colonial subjugation, is now using the language of racial harmony to silence those who protest an active genocide”

Racial Harmony Without Palestinians

The official government statement offered that “the peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect our society.” So let us be clear about what Singapore is actually saying here. It is telling you to shut up about the mass murder of Palestinians by a colonial apartheid state because discussing colonialism and ethnic cleansing might disturb the social harmony between "races".

Singapore, a country that built its entire founding mythology on resistance to colonial subjugation, is now using the language of racial harmony to silence those who protest an active genocide. The audacity of that position deserves to be named plainly rather than wrapped in diplomatic language.

When Singapore hosts arms manufacturers, when its financial corridors move money through economies profiting from the bombardment of Gaza, when its ports process goods without a single permit condition being raised, nobody in the government releases a statement about ‘importing foreign politics’. The politics of the powerful have always moved through Singapore freely. What proved intolerable was two musicians and a flag held up for the oppressed.

What ‘Global South Solidarity?’

What this episode exposes is the comfortable myth that the Global South constitutes some natural bloc of solidarity against Western imperial power. Russia wages a war it describes as resistance against NATO imperialism while maintaining warm relations with the government the ICJ is investigating for genocide. China spent a century being carved up by foreign powers, named that period, built a national identity around never forgetting it, and trades freely with the state carrying out the destruction of Gaza. And Singapore, the supposed Asian success story, the living proof that the colonized could build something better than what was built over them, reaches for a law from the colonial era to criminalize the act of holding a flag for a people being destroyed in real time.

It becomes increasingly clear that a history of colonization does not automatically produce solidarity when others suffer the same fate. There is a particular kind of moral depravity in what Singapore has done here, and it deserves to be called what it is. A formerly colonized people, now prosperous, now powerful enough to choose, choosing to bow to the interests of imperial power and punish those who protest against colonization and apartheid. Choosing to enforce a colonial-era law to protect a colonial project.

There are many forms of political cowardice in this world but few are as foul as the formerly oppressed pulling up the ladder behind them and joining the people who once held the whip. Singapore has always asked the world to admire what it built. The world is watching now, and what it is building in this moment is a monument to exactly that cowardice. Shame on Singapore.

- Karim

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