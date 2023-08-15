By Karim Bettache

Amid the media's 'silly season', where the focus lies on frivolous escapades of politicians, the tragic death of six Afghan migrants in the English Channel has been tragically overlooked. These six individuals were not just victims of a perilous journey, but casualties of a deeply ingrained cultural rot that permeates the United Kingdom's refugee policies — a rot that is rooted in racism and discrimination based on skin color.

In theory, these Afghan refugees should have been beneficiaries of the UK's Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, a system designed to provide a safe, legal route to asylum. However, their desperate attempt to cross one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in a small boat tells a different story. It suggests a failure of the scheme, but more troublingly, it points to a systemic bias in the UK's approach to refugees.

The contrast between the treatment of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees serves as a stark illustration of this bias. Ukrainian refugees, …