From our earliest days, we were instilled with the belief that despite the harsh realities of this world, good would ultimately conquer evil. The fairy tales and films of our childhood promised that moral righteousness would triumph in the end - providing a sense of hope and safety as we ventured forth to build our lives and families.

How cruelty has shattered that illusion. For fourteen excruciating months, we have born witness to institutional, systematic genocide being proudly live-streamed, supported by the very powers that once pledged to protect and uphold human dignity. The crimes grow more unspeakable by the day - Palestinian children burned alive, toddlers used for target practice, 8-year-old girls kidnapped to be gang-raped by soldiers. A Civilization centuries old has been reduced to rubble. The abominations stretch on in a litany of horrors that challenge the limits of our comprehension.

We have turned to the institutions and international bodies that promised moral …