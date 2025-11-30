Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Age of Hitlerism 2.0 | W./ Dimitri Lascaris
I talk to brother Dimitri about the Zio-manipulation of our brains into racism, and how hate feeds imperialism and the entity of Israel.
Nov 30, 2025
Interviews & Podcasts
Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dimitri Lascaris
Writes REASON2RESIST Subscribe
Recent Episodes