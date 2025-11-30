BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Age of Hitlerism 2.0 | W./ Dimitri Lascaris

I talk to brother Dimitri about the Zio-manipulation of our brains into racism, and how hate feeds imperialism and the entity of Israel.
BettBeat Media's avatar
Dimitri Lascaris's avatar
BettBeat Media
and
Dimitri Lascaris
Nov 30, 2025

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 BettBeat Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture