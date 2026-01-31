From Ben Shapiro, Nick Fuentes, and ICE to Corporate corruption and mass violence: US Empire is collapsing and turning on its own citizens. What now?
The American Empire is Turning Inward, How to Survive? | W./ Jen Perelman & Peter Hager (Revolutionary Change)
We talk to Jen and Peter about how to deal with a collapsing empire that is devouring its own.
Jan 31, 2026
Interviews & Podcasts
