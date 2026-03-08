They came for Gaza first. They came with the full machinery of industrial slaughter — the drones, the bunker busters, the white phosphorus, the AI targeting systems that selected apartment blocks and refugee camps and hospitals and schools with the cold efficiency of an algorithm trained on extermination. They told us it was self-defense. They told us it was targeted. They told us the children in the rubble were human shields, that the nurses in the bombed-out wards were operatives, that the journalists in the press vests marked with the word PRESS were propagandists who deserved to die. The Western press repeated it. The diplomats mouthed the phrases. The lawyers at the State Department signed off on the shipments. And the world, most of it, watched and did nothing. That was the test. Gaza was always the test.

What they perfected in Gaza — the total siege, the targeting of water systems, the obliteration of hospitals, the assassination of civil society, the starvation of a trapped population broadcast in real time to a global audience too anesthetized or too cowardly to act — has now been exported. The template has crossed borders. It has been stamped, approved, and deployed against Iran. The United States military, operating from bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, has struck a water desalination plant on Qeshm Island that supplied thirty villages with drinking water. Not a military installation. Not a missile silo. Not a radar system. Water. The substance without which human beings die in three days. This is what the arsenal of the most powerful military in human history was used for — to deprive villagers of water. This is the Gaza method. This is what they learned. This is what they will now do everywhere, to everyone, forever, unless they are stopped.

The Leash and the Hand That Holds It

Let us be precise about who is doing this and why, because the fog of propaganda is thick and deliberate. The President of the United States did not choose this war. He was delivered into it. Donald Trump — a man whose name appears in the flight logs and deposition transcripts of Jeffrey Epstein’s vast blackmail empire, a man surrounded by figures whose proximity to that empire is not coincidental but structural — launched this war at the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu. He did not consult his intelligence agencies. Tulsi Gabbard, his own Director of National Intelligence, told him Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. His military commanders told him a strike would not be limited, would not be brief, would not be controllable. The National Intelligence Council — the body that synthesizes the assessments of eighteen US intelligence agencies — concluded that a war against Iran would end in defeat. He did it anyway. He did it because he was told to. He did it because the man holding the leash is sitting in Jerusalem (or Berlin), and the leash is made of Epstein’s files.

This is not speculation. This is the observable mechanics of the arrangement. Netanyahu spent years sabotaging the Iran nuclear deal. He derailed it under Obama. He celebrated its destruction under Trump’s first term. He orchestrated the assassination of Iranian scientists. He pushed, year after year, for the United States to fight the war that Israel wanted but could not wage alone. And now, with a compromised president in the White House and a cabinet of Israel-first ideologues who would sooner burn the Constitution than displease AIPAC, he has his war. Trump himself has said it plainly. He does not care if Iran is a democracy. He does not care if it has a religious leader. All he requires is that the leader be “kind to Israel and the United States.” Kind. The word has implicit meaning. It means subservient. It means broken. It means another Gulf monarchy, another vassal bowing in a gilded palace while its people drink from poisoned wells.

What is unfolding now is not a war in any sense that international law recognizes. It is an act of aggression — the supreme international crime, as the Nuremberg Tribunal defined it, because it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole. Iran did not attack the United States. Iran was in negotiations. Iran had agreed to inspections. Iran had signaled, publicly and through back channels, its willingness to reach a deal. The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, went further — he issued a public statement to neighboring countries apologizing for the disruption, affirming that Iran would not strike any nation from which no attack originated, and leaving the door open for de-escalation. The IRGC confirmed the same position. The political and military establishments spoke in unison. It was an act of extraordinary restraint from a nation whose supreme leader had just been assassinated.

And what did the United States do? Within hours — hours — it launched missiles from Bahrain at a desalination plant. It struck from Qatar. It struck from the UAE. Trump took the Iranian president’s olive branch and snapped it across his knee and threw the pieces in the faces of every Arab leader who had quietly begged him not to do this. One official from the Gulf was quoted asking, “Who asked you to drag us into this?” No one asked. No one needed to. The bases are there. The sovereignty is fiction. The Gulf monarchies learned long ago that their role in the American order is to provide geography and shut their mouths, and if Iranian missiles come in response, that is the price of the arrangement. That is the price of bending over.

The Empire Bleeding Out

Three nuclear-powered aircraft carriers are now converging on the region — the Gerald Ford, the Abraham Lincoln, the George H.W. Bush. The name of that last vessel deserves a moment of reflection. George Herbert Walker Bush, whose name appears in the darkest corners of the Epstein files, accused of participation in rituals that no civilized person can describe without nausea — this is who they name their warships after. This is the empire’s idea of honor. A carrier group named for an accused child predator, sailing to enforce the will of a blackmailed president, at the command of a prime minister who presided over the extermination of tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of children in Gaza. The Axis of Epstein is not a metaphor. It is a description of the chain of command.

“American consumers — the ones who voted for Trump because he promised to end costly wars in the Middle East — are peeling his stickers off their cars at gas stations where the price per gallon rises daily. They were told they were voting for America First. They got Israel First”