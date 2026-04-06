The Axis of Evil Epstein does not stumble into depravity. It engineers it. The torture chambers, the rape cells, the orphanages emptied into the bedrooms of billionaires — these are not aberrations of the system. They are the system. And in the span of barely two years, the architects of Western power have stripped away the thin pretense that distinguished their uncivilization from the medieval brutality it always was.

What we are witnessing is not a policy failure. It is a coordinated, multi-continental campaign to reimpose the rule of raw predatory force — the rule of the strong over the helpless, of the torturer over the bound, of the rapist over the orphaned child. It is a campaign waged simultaneously in Eastern Europe, West Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and its architects are not anonymous. They have names. They have email addresses. Many of them were in Jeffrey Epstein’s rolodex.

The Laboratories of Cruelty

Begin in Ukraine, where Washington and its NATO partners funneled billions into a state that elevated avowed neo-Nazis to the commanding heights of its security apparatus. The SBU — Ukraine’s intelligence service, advised by the CIA since 2014 — has presided over a reign of kidnapping, torture, and political assassination that would be front-page news in any country not designated a Western ally. Left-wing activists have been dragged from their homes by Azov paramilitaries, beaten until their ribs fractured, and jailed for years on fabricated charges. The entire left-wing, socialist, and anti-NATO political spectrum was banned by executive decree, while openly fascist parties were left untouched. This is the democracy the West claims to be defending. It is the democracy of the truncheon and the black hood.

Turn to West Asia, where the carnage defies the vocabulary of atrocity. Israel, armed and diplomatically shielded by the United States, has conducted what the United Nations itself has called a system of torture camps. Palestinian men, women, and children have been subjected to systematic sexual violence in facilities like Sde Teiman — stripped, beaten, electrocuted on their genitals, and sodomized with instruments while soldiers filmed and laughed. When the grotesque footage of guards gang-raping a bound prisoner leaked to Israeli television, mobs of nationalist supporters rioted not against the rapists — but in their defense. Israeli politicians celebrated the abominable conditions. And when military prosecutors eventually brought charges, they dropped every single one. Not a single norm. Not a single value. Not a single law upheld.

“We are not witnessing a regression. We are witnessing an acceleration. A thousand years of painstaking ethical evolution — the slow, blood-soaked crawl from the depravities catalogued in scripture toward something approaching a civilizational conscience — is being undone in a matter of months”

Sde Teiman, one of Israel’s many torture camps.

And this depravity is not confined to Palestinian bodies. When the Global Sumud Flotilla — a convoy of unarmed vessels carrying journalists, doctors, and humanitarian supplies — attempted to breach the illegal naval blockade of Gaza in the autumn of 2025, the Israeli military seized the ships in international waters, shackled the passengers, blindfolded them, and hauled them to desert prison camps. There, in the bowels of the Ktzi’ot internment facility in the Negev, the state revealed what it does to those who dare to bear witness.

Anna Liedtke, a twenty-five-year-old German journalist aboard the flotilla vessel Conscience, was raped by Israeli prison guards during a forced strip search as she was transferred between detention facilities. She was held for five days without clean water, without legal counsel, without the slightest pretense of due process. She was not alone. An Italian journalist was dragged into a small room on three separate occasions, stripped naked, and subjected to agonizing violations while guards mocked him. An Australian activist had a gun pressed to his skull while officers yanked at his genitals with visible pleasure. These were not enemy combatants. They were civilians. They were members of the press. They carried medicines and bandages, not weapons. And they were sexually brutalized by a state that the Western world calls its closest democratic ally.

Anna Liedtke

When Liedtke finally summoned the courage to speak — at an international conference for political prisoners in Paris on December 21, 2025 — she did not ask for pity.