Tech billionaires like Musk and Zuckerberg have knowingly armed Israel's violence against Palestinians with digital appendages enabling surveillance, censorship and amplification of racist ideology.

Across England, a disturbing wave of anti-Muslim pogroms and race riots has swept urban centers, inflaming societal fissures in service of a pernicious agenda. The misleadingly-dubbed "English Defense League" (EDL) and its figurehead Tommy Robinson have emerged as the public face of these violent disturbances. However, a look under the hood exposes this hate movement as merely the blunt instrument of a more sophisticated and symbiotic network - one consisting of American tech billionaires, right-wing Zionist money laundering outfits, and the Israeli nationalist regime itself.

Despite attempting to project an aura of ‘working-class’ British nativism (still denying the fact that European working classes have been multicolored for hundreds of years), the EDL is lavishly bankrolled by an undergr…