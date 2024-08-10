The Billionaire Bigots Bankrolling Pogroms and 'Race Riots'
The ultra-rich bankrollers of Zionism and white supremacist bigotry like the Murdochs, Musk, Zuckerberg and AIPAC donors are the forces animating explosive unrest on Europe' streets.
Across England, a disturbing wave of anti-Muslim pogroms and race riots has swept urban centers, inflaming societal fissures in service of a pernicious agenda. The misleadingly-dubbed "English Defense League" (EDL) and its figurehead Tommy Robinson have emerged as the public face of these violent disturbances. However, a look under the hood exposes this hate movement as merely the blunt instrument of a more sophisticated and symbiotic network - one consisting of American tech billionaires, right-wing Zionist money laundering outfits, and the Israeli nationalist regime itself.
Despite attempting to project an aura of ‘working-class’ British nativism (still denying the fact that European working classes have been multicolored for hundreds of years), the EDL is lavishly bankrolled by an undergr…