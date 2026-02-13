BettBeat’s Newsletter

Richard Lyons
1d

Karim,

Thank you for "The Question I Cannot Answer" ... Was I wrong to demand confrontation? ...

I was shocked when you recently proposed confrontation. I did not expect that from you. But, like most thinking people, I am struggling with the same uncertainty that you so eloquently elaborate.

Your open admission of deep doubts on the most important question facing us today is an example to us all. Sharing our uncertainty and openly discussing the multilayered ramifications of the insane game holding all of mankind hostage is surely the "right" thing to do. Somehow, we people who value the future of our species and its civilizations have to help each other to formulate ideas to minimize the risk of catastrophic loss of all our futures, and to bring back the possibility of tranquility all around the world.

Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
unwarranted
1d

Nice focus on the rampancy of the west and the almost stillness of China. I have argued that China is hewing a line of international consensus while America flouts codes of conduct that it once loudly lauded.

One thing that seems self-evident to me, is initiators of conflict aren’t concerned with costs as much as those who seek to avoid it, and this is the painfully slow lesson that the entitled of the West must learn.

Karim, your ending is really the point of your essay, I think. Revolution must be organic and must be necessary, and the comfortable are not weighing what their appetites really cost, and they need to experience prolonged discomfort before they will hear the call.

China has recently expressed a need to pick up the mantle, and take on the role of the international currency market, so this is now a process that gives the West an opportunity to choose to play, or vow to destroy. The majority of the world’s people will play, and westerners will want to, but their lords and ladies will pontificate and protest and call up high-sounding words to try to rally the masses.

That will be a tall order, when the current American regime has already shown that the next role for the American military will be to enforce draconian measures across the American landscape.

When Americans recognize that the $1.5Trillion military budget is to keep them in line, the class war may become impossible to avoid seeing.

One certainty is blood will continue to be shed, and going forward, most of it will be American.

Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
