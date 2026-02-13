I wrote a few days ago that BRICS had learned to kneel. I wrote that the Global South deliberates while gangsters batter down the door. I called for defiance—sanctions on the genocide state, severance of the arteries feeding the imperial machine, action instead of communiqués.

What if I was wrong?

Not about the gangsters. They are real. They kidnap presidents and bomb children and call it civilization. They are the Epstein class, the Davos predators, the men who rape and murder but never face justice. I was not wrong about them.

But I may have been wrong about what I mistook for inertia. What I called kneeling may have been patience. What looked like submission may be strategy—a long game I was too impatient, too Western in my thinking, to recognize.

So if I was wrong, does that change anything? Does an alternative interpretation of what China does (or does not do) in the face of Empire bring us any hope?

Honestly? I don't know. And that terrifies me.

The Long Game

China does not fight the way America fights.

America bombs. America sanctions. America coups. America installs and deposes and invades and occupies. It has eight hundred military bases circling the globe. It spends more on weapons than the next ten nations combined. It speaks the language of shock and awe, of overwhelming force, of violence so spectacular it becomes its own justification. It is the nation of guns, slavery, genocide and white supremacy.

China builds.

It builds ports in Pakistan and railways in Kenya and highways across Central Asia. It builds chip factories and solar panels and electric vehicles. It builds alternative payment systems and development banks and trade networks that route around American control. While the Empire bombs, China pours concrete. While the Empire sanctions, China signs contracts. While the Empire makes enemies, China makes customers.

This is the long game. Patient. Incremental. Invisible until suddenly it is everywhere, until one day the world wakes up and discovers that the roads all lead to Beijing, that the loans all come from Chinese banks, that the future was built while the West was busy destroying the present.

The theory is elegant: let the Empire exhaust itself. Let it bleed treasure and credibility in endless wars. Let it sanction itself into isolation while China trades with everyone. Let the American century end not with a bang but with a balance sheet, a slow accounting of debts unpaid and infrastructure unbuilt and allies alienated and opportunities squandered.

Do not confront the Empire. Outlast it.

I have mocked this patience. I have called it cowardice dressed in strategic language. I have demanded that BRICS stand and fight while there is still something left to fight for.

But there is a question I did not ask, a question that haunts me now:

What if the long game is the only game that does not end in annihilation?

“China builds a port. America destabilizes the country around it. China extends a loan. America sanctions the recipient into default. China cultivates an ally. America coups the government and installs a puppet. Over and over, decade after decade, the pattern repeats: whatever China builds, America burns”

The Arsonist’s Veto

And yet.

The theory assumes a rational opponent. It assumes an empire that, however brutal, operates according to some internal logic—that seeks to win, that calculates costs and benefits, that can be outmaneuvered through superior positioning.

But what if the opponent is not rational? What if the opponent is an arsonist?

Consider what America has done in the last year alone.

It has kidnapped a sitting president, shredding every norm of sovereignty and international law, daring the world to respond.

It has funded and armed a genocide, vetoing every attempt at ceasefire, providing the bombs that incinerate children in their tents.

It has threatened to annex the territory of a NATO ally—Greenland, a possession of Denmark, absorbed into the Empire’s ambitions as casually as a corporation acquiring a subsidiary.

It has sanctioned itself into confrontation with half the world, weaponizing the dollar until the dollar’s victims began building alternatives, then threatening war against those alternatives.

It has bombed Iran, positioned carriers, beaten drums, prepared the propaganda for another catastrophic war in a region already drowning in American-made catastrophe.

This is not the behavior of a rational actor playing to win. This is the behavior of a system that has decided: if we cannot dominate, no one will. If we cannot rule the future, there will be no future worth ruling.

The arsonist does not care about the building. The arsonist only cares that it burns.

China builds a port. America destabilizes the country around it. China extends a loan. America sanctions the recipient into default. China cultivates an ally. America coups the government and installs a puppet. Over and over, decade after decade, the pattern repeats: whatever China builds, America burns.

Does the long game work against an opponent who carries matches?

The Graveyard of Patience

The history of American intervention is a history of patient construction reduced to rubble.

Libya had the highest standard of living in Africa. Gaddafi was building pan-African institutions, proposing a gold-backed currency, demonstrating that a nation could develop outside the Washington consensus. Today Libya has open-air slave markets. The construction of decades erased in months of NATO bombs.

Iraq was a functioning state, brutal but stable, with infrastructure and institutions and a middle class. America turned it into a charnel house, a factory of refugees and corpses, a wound that still bleeds twenty years later.

Syria tried to chart an independent course. For that crime, it was sentenced to a decade of proxy war, its cities reduced to rubble, its people scattered across continents.

Venezuela built social programs that lifted millions from poverty. For that crime, it was sanctioned into starvation, its president now sits in an American cell, its sovereignty revealed as a fiction maintained only at the Empire’s pleasure.

In each case, the patient work of years was destroyed in weeks. In each case, the lesson was the same: you can build, but we can burn faster than you build. You can develop, but we can destabilize faster than you develop. You can rise, but we will always be there to push you back down.

This is not competition. This is not even imperialism in the classical sense. This is nihilism with aircraft carriers—the pure exercise of destruction for destruction’s sake, the demonstration that power means the ability to reduce alternatives to ash.

How do you play the long game against an opponent who has decided that if they cannot win, the game itself must end?

The Question I Cannot Answer

So I ask myself the question that keeps me awake:

Was I wrong to demand confrontation? Or was I wrong to doubt it?

The long game assumes the game continues. It assumes that what is built today will still stand tomorrow, that patient accumulation will eventually outweigh violent destruction, that the tortoise really does beat the hare.

But the hare has nuclear weapons. The hare has eight hundred bases. The hare rapes children on private islands while planning the next genocide with friends who will never face justice. The hare has demonstrated, repeatedly and proudly, that it will burn any board on which it is losing.

China builds the Belt and Road. America funds separatists in Xinjiang and protests in Hong Kong and military exercises in Taiwan. Every thread China weaves, America tries to cut.

China develops chip manufacturing. America sanctions every company that supplies it, pressures every ally to join the blockade, wages economic war to preserve technological supremacy.

China cultivates relationships across the Global South. America coups any government that tilts too far from Washington, sanctions any economy that trades too freely with Beijing, bombs any infrastructure that might serve Chinese interests.

The long game requires that something survive to the end. But the arsonist’s entire strategy is ensuring nothing survives.

“If China confronts, it risks global annihilation. If China waits, it watches its work reduced to rubble”

The Horror I Cannot Name

And here is the question that truly haunts me, the question I almost cannot bring myself to ask:

Is the Empire forcing China to become what it claims to oppose?

If patience is met with destruction, what remains but force? If every port built is bombed, every ally couped, every institution undermined, what choice is left but to defend with weapons what cannot be defended with contracts?

If the long game cannot work—if the arsonist burns faster than the builder builds—then the builder must either accept defeat or become something other than a builder.

China’s military budget grows. Its navy expands. Its missiles multiply. Its rhetoric, once cautious to the point of opacity, grows sharper. Is this the natural development of a rising power? Or is it something darker—the transformation of a civilization that wanted to build into one that has learned it must also destroy?

The American empire may be producing the very threat it claims to oppose. By demonstrating that peaceful rise is impossible, that patient development will always be met with violent suppression, that the only language Washington understands is the language of force—by demonstrating all this, repeatedly, proudly, catastrophically—the Empire may be teaching China that the long game is a fool’s game. That construction without the capacity for destruction is merely a list of targets. That the only way to survive an arsonist is to become fireproof—or to strike first.

This is the logic of arms races. This is the logic that turned Europe into a slaughterhouse in 1914. This is the logic that brought the world to the brink in 1962.

And it is the logic that American policy is imposing on China, day by day, sanction by sanction, provocation by provocation.

The Trap

I see the trap now, and I do not see the way out.

If China remains patient, America destroys what it builds. The long game fails because the board keeps burning.

If China becomes militant, America gets the enemy it needs to justify its own militarism. The Cold War returns, and with it the logic of nuclear brinkmanship, of proxy wars across every continent, of an arms race that devours resources desperately needed for a planet in ecological collapse.

If China confronts, it risks global annihilation. If China waits, it watches its work reduced to rubble.

The Empire has constructed a choice between submission and apocalypse. And it has done so deliberately, because submission and apocalypse are the only outcomes that preserve American dominance. A world where China rises peacefully, where alternatives flourish, where the Global South develops outside the Washington consensus—that world is intolerable to the imperial Epstein class. They would rather rule over ruins than share a thriving planet.

Psychopaths do not worry the same worries as human beings.

This is the mentality of the abuser. If I cannot have you, no one will. If I cannot dominate, no one will prosper. If I cannot win, the game itself must be destroyed.

If the pedo cannot freely take children, he will burn the world.

And we are all trapped in this relationship, all eight billion of us, hostages to a ruling class that would rather end the world than relinquish control of it.

“The long game offers no comfort to the dead. It offers no justice to the victims. It offers only this: the possibility, uncertain and distant, that their deaths might mean something. That the world emerging from this darkness might be worth the price paid to reach it”

The Genius or the Catastrophe

But perhaps—perhaps—I am still wrong.

Perhaps the long game accounts for the arsonist. Perhaps patience is not naïveté but the deepest form of strategy.

Consider: every act of American destruction exposes the Empire more completely. Every coup, every bombing, every kidnapped president demonstrates to the world what Washington truly is. The mask does not slip—it is torn off and burned in the public square.

Libya showed that cooperation with the West means death. Gaddafi gave up his weapons, opened his markets, made his peace with the Empire. They sodomized him with a bayonet and laughed about it on television. Every leader in the Global South watched. Every leader learned.

Iraq showed that American wars create only chaos. Twenty years later, the region still bleeds. The refugees still flow. The instability still spreads. No one can look at Iraq and believe that American intervention brings democracy or prosperity or peace.

Gaza shows that Western (un)civilization is a lie. The nations that lecture the world about human rights fund extermination. The nations that built Holocaust museums provide bombs for genocide. A generation has watched this happen in real time, on their phones, undeniable and unforgettable. The moral authority of the West has not eroded—it has evaporated.

Every fire the arsonist sets illuminates his face. Every building he burns becomes evidence against him. The Empire is not winning through destruction. It is destroying itself, immolating its own credibility, proving with every action that it cannot be trusted, cannot be partnered with, cannot be allowed to lead.

Perhaps the long game is not about outbuilding the arsonist. Perhaps it is about outlasting him—letting him burn through his credibility, his alliances, his resources, his legitimacy, until the world sees clearly what was always true: that the Empire offers nothing but destruction, that its promises are lies, that its partnerships are death sentences.

Perhaps the genius of Chinese strategy is not building faster than America can destroy, but building the evidence of what America truly is.

But the Dead Cannot Wait

And still.

And still the children die in Gaza. Still the bombs fall. Still the Syrians suffer. Still Maduro rots in his cell. Still the Empire destroys, and those caught in the destruction cannot wait for strategic patience to mature into strategic victory.

The long game offers no comfort to the dead. It offers no justice to the victims. It offers only this: the possibility, uncertain and distant, that their deaths might mean something. That the world emerging from this darkness might be worth the price paid to reach it.

This is not enough. It will never be enough. No strategic calculation can redeem the murder of children. No geopolitical victory can resurrect the dead.

But it may be all that is available. It may be the only alternative to a confrontation that ends in nuclear fire. It may be the terrible, unforgivable, necessary calculus of a species that has built the weapons of its own extinction and placed them in the hands of those least fit to wield them.

The Question

So I return to where I began.

Was I wrong to demand confrontation? Perhaps. If confrontation means apocalypse, then yes—I was wrong.

Was I wrong to doubt the long game? Perhaps. If patience means survival, if outlasting means victory, if the arsonist eventually runs out of fuel—then yes, I was wrong to doubt.

But here is what I cannot reconcile:

The long game requires that China remain what it is—a builder, a trader, a nation that wins through construction rather than destruction. But the Empire’s strategy is designed to make building impossible. Every port becomes a target. Every ally becomes a coup waiting to happen. Every investment becomes a vulnerability.

And so China builds military bases in the South China Sea. And so China expands its nuclear arsenal. And so China develops hypersonic missiles and aircraft carriers and the whole apparatus of destruction that it once seemed to reject.

Is this wisdom? Is this the necessary fireproofing of a builder forced to defend against arsonists?

Or is this the Empire’s true victory—not defeating China, but transforming it? Forcing the patient builder to become another militant power, another node in the endless cycle of arms races and proxy wars and mutually assured destruction?

Someone once observed that Hitler's greatest success was not the Holocaust itself, but turning his victims into the most vehement followers of his way. Israel, born from genocide, now commits genocide. The abused becomes the abuser. The lesson learned is not "never again" but "never again to us—and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that, including becoming what destroyed us.

The Empire cannot tolerate a world where alternatives succeed peacefully. So it ensures that peace is impossible. It forces its opponents to choose between submission and militarization. And either way, the Empire wins: either it maintains dominance, or it ensures that whatever replaces it is built in its own violent image.

What I Know and What I Do Not

I know the Empire is dying. I know its death will not be gentle.

I know China plays a long game. I know that game has yielded extraordinary results—a nation of peasants transformed into the world’s largest economy in a single lifetime, without the invasions and colonizations that marked every other nation's rise to power.

I know the Empire cannot tolerate this success. I know it will do anything—anything—to prevent a world where alternatives flourish.

I do not know if patience can survive the arsonist. I do not know if the long game works when the other player burns the board. I do not know if China can remain what it is—a builder—or if the Empire will succeed in forcing it to become something else.

I do not know if I was wrong to demand confrontation. I do not know if I was wrong to doubt patience.

I know only that we are trapped between two forms of catastrophe: the catastrophe of submission, and the catastrophe of war. The Empire has made certain that these are the only options. It has burned every other path.

Except one.

Revolution.

- Karim

