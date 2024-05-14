The popularity of a film romanticizing the brutality of Viking raiders lays bare an uncomfortable truth – the myth of Western civilization. Amid the choreographed scenes of pillaging and blood lust, a deeper revelation unfolds: The West's professed march towards enlightenment and progress is an illusion, one that obfuscates its primitive roots and the tenacious grip of its pagan past.

The admiration showered upon these Nordic marauders is not an anomaly but a window into the core of Western culture. It signals the resurgent and deeprooted interest in hyper-masculine white males partaking in primal acts of violence.

As commentator Joe Rogan remarks with thinly veiled (Hitlerian) lust, these were "giant marauders" who "couldn't wait to jump off that boat and start hacking people to bits" due to their “superior Viking DNA."

Indeed, beneath the veneer of Judeo-Christian values and secular ideals lies an atavistic longing, a dark undercurrent that has never been tamed. The bearded warriors h…