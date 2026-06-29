The Devil's Bargain: Iran Is Negotiating Its Own Defeat | Dimitri Lascaris & Ali Alizadeh

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Iranian political analyst Ali Alizadeh and Dimitri Lascaris join BettBeat Media for a serious conversation about the moment Iran is in — and why, in Alizadeh's analysis, the dominant political response inside the country is failing to meet it.

For years, the reformist and liberal currents in Iranian politics have argued that engagement, negotiation, and re-integration with the Western-led international order are the path to securing the country's future. In this conversation, Ali Alizadeh argues that this position has not only failed to deliver — it has actively eroded Iran's capacity to defend itself in a period when the threat environment is sharpening, not softening.

Alizadeh's argument is direct: the United States and Israel are not negotiating partners in any meaningful sense. They are, in his analysis, parties whose strategic posture toward Iran is fundamentally adversarial, and whose engagement with reformist political currents inside Iran functions to extract concessions and degrade Iranian resilience rather than to build a stable regional settlement.

The political class that has built its credibility on the promise of negotiation, he argues, is running out of road — and the country is running out of time to recognize it.

Dimitri Lascaris brings his own perspective as a journalist who has reported on regional dynamics, and the conversation moves between Iran's internal political landscape, the wider regional situation, and what serious preparation — political, social, and material — would actually look like.

This is an analytical conversation, not a call to arms. It is also an uncomfortable one for liberal and reformist audiences who have invested in the negotiation framework. Take it in that spirit.

ABOUT ALI ALIZADEH (Jedaal TV): Ali Alizadeh is an Iranian political analyst and commentator focused on Iranian domestic politics, regional geopolitics, and the political economy of resistance to Western hegemony in the Middle East. ABOUT

ABOUT DIMITRI LASCARIS: Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist, and independent media commentator. He has reported on the ground from Palestine, Venezuela, and other geopolitically contested regions.

#AliAlizadeh #DimitriLascaris #Iran #MiddleEast #Geopolitics

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