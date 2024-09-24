Two typical Arab women. On the left with features commonly ascribed to Semitic people, on the right with typical ‘Eurocentric’ features.

Content Warning: This article discusses the disturbing trend of whitewashing visuals used to depict victims of Israeli violence against Palestinians and Lebanese. Out of immense respect for their suffering, no actual photographs of victims will be included. The aim is to raise awareness about this insidious issue in a sensitive manner without replicating potential harms.

When Tragedy Wears a White Mask: Dehumanizing Arab Victims

In the digital ecosystem of social media activism, visuals have an unparalleled power to render human experiences visceral or invisible. The curation of which images get amplified can either uphold deeply entrenched racist hierarchies or challenge them.

It is with a heavy heart that a disturbing trend must be reckoned with - the whitewashing of visuals depicting Palestinian and Lebanese civilian victims of Israeli military strike…