User's avatar
John's avatar
John
16h

Karim, once again you have crafted an outstanding and insightful piece, that I immediately restacked it to share with others.

For those of us who have been closely observing and deeply concerned about the ongoing genocide in Gaza, it has become painfully clear that the issue extends far beyond mere military operations or isolated territorial skirmishes. At its core, this tragedy is driven by a relentless pursuit to occupy more land as part of the vision for a Greater Israel. In recent years, several authors and researchers have highlighted how Palestine has been systematically transformed into a testing ground for advanced weaponry and sophisticated surveillance technologies. One particularly illuminating book on this subject is “The Palestine Laboratory” by Antony Loewenstein. Loewenstein meticulously documents how Israeli innovations in security and control are developed through their application on Palestinians, turning real lives into experiments, and then exported around the world.

Your proposed solution resonates most powerfully in your final paragraph: the urgent need for a global reset, a fundamental reevaluation of our values, priorities, and systems. Yet even as we recognize this necessity, I cannot help but worry whether we truly have enough time to make such sweeping changes before events spiral further out of control. Here in the United States, developments are moving at an alarming pace; pressures are mounting from every direction, socially, politically, economically, and there seems to be no reprieve.

The recent “No Kings” protest was striking evidence that at least seven million people publicly oppose authoritarian leadership styles or concentrated power structures. However, despite these impressive numbers and heartfelt demonstrations, little has changed in practice; the machinery of oppression continues unfazed. In many ways it seemed less an act of meaningful resistance than another parade, visible yet ultimately ineffectual against entrenched forces.

Thank you sincerely for writing this piece and sharing your perspective so eloquently with all of us. My genuine hope is that your words will not only reach thousands but also resonate with millions across borders, to inspire awareness, critical thinking, and perhaps even decisive action toward justice for Gaza and beyond.

lance arrowood's avatar
lance arrowood
8h

This article accurately puts the nonsense of a two state solution to rest. Anyone who advocates for a two state solution is a sheepdogger. Has it not become clear that a civil society cannot allow the existence of billionaire's? Billionaire's is soon to be trillionaire's. I live in a small city and everywhere I go now people are begging for change, yet we can drop over 110 billion on Ukraine.

God knows how much we have given Israel!

How can we expect anything of substance from Russia and China when they also glorify billionaire's?

I can't wait for AI to solve all our problems.[thats a joke]

