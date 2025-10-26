A monster who revels in trolling the world.

The theater of liberal democracy has collapsed. The bloodbath in Gaza has torn away the last vestiges of the humanitarian mask that Western uncivilization has worn for decades. What stands exposed beneath is not merely hypocrisy—it is the naked machinery of Empire, and at its heart sits Israel, not as America’s ally, but as the bastard child of a global capitalist elite that views human suffering as a profitable investment opportunity.

For seventy-five years, we have been fed the mythology of Israel as a beleaguered democracy surrounded by barbarous enemies. This is perhaps the most successful propaganda campaign in modern history. Israel is not a democracy under siege—it is a laboratory. A testing ground where the techniques of surveillance, control, torture, abuse and extermination are perfected before being exported to every corner of the globe where capital seeks to crush resistance.

Organized Psychopathy

Israel represents the pinnacle of organized psychopathy—a masterclass in constructing a society that satisfies every depraved impulse of absolute evil while marketing itself as civilization’s last hope against barbarism. The Zionist project has achieved what Orwell could only imagine: the complete inversion of moral reality through the machinery of state power. In this laboratory of lies, genocide becomes self-defense, ethnic cleansing becomes liberation, and apartheid becomes democracy.

The architects of this inversion have not merely corrupted language—they have weaponized it, creating a semantic prison where victims become perpetrators, the civilized become barbarians, and the raped become the rapists. This is not mere propaganda—it is the systematic destruction of meaning itself, the reduction of human consciousness to a state where truth becomes indistinguishable from its opposite.

But the puppet show is over. The strings are visible now, and they lead not to Washington, but to the boardrooms of Silicon Valley, the hedge funds of Manhattan, and the private equity firms of London. Israel is their crowning achievement—a nation-state that exists solely to serve the interests of transnational capital while providing the perfect moral cover story for crimes that would otherwise be recognized as genocidal.

The Morphine of Moral Mythology

The genius of the Zionist project was never military—it was mythological. After 1945, traditional colonialism became unfashionable. The solution was elegant: rebrand ethnic cleansing as liberation, market genocide as self-defense, and sell apartheid as democracy. Most crucially, wrap the entire enterprise in the sacred shroud of Jewish suffering, making criticism tantamount to complicity in another Holocaust.

This was not accidental. In 1983, Israel formalized this deception with the Hasbara project—a systematic campaign to manufacture consent for colonialism. They produced Hollywood epics like “Exodus,” starring Aryan Ashkenazi blonde, blue-eyed American actors as Hebrew freedom fighters, creating a narrative that portrayed European settlers as indigenous liberators bringing civilization to a barbarous land.

That same Hollywood machinery became obsessed with portraying Arabs as barbarous rapists and terrorists threatening white women—a grotesque inversion of reality given the systematic sexual torture that Arab children, women, and men have endured, and still endure, at the hands of these same imported blue-eyed Ashkenazi European colonizers and their Western backers. The projection is so complete, so psychologically revealing, that it exposes the colonial unconscious: those who rape accuse their victims of being rapists, those who terrorize populations claim to be terrorized by their victims’ resistance. This propaganda apparatus has not merely rewritten history—it has created a parallel reality where the perpetrators of sexual violence become its supposed victims, where the architects of terror present themselves as terror’s targets.

Watch it here

The mythology worked because it served everyone’s interests. American politicians could support a colonial project while claiming moral superiority. European leaders could export their Jewish populations while appearing enlightened. And the capitalist class found the perfect laboratory for testing the technologies and techniques they would later use to control their own populations.

But mythology, however skillfully crafted, cannot indefinitely mask material reality. The children of Gaza, broadcast live as they die under American-supplied bombs, have shattered the mirror of liberal delusion. What we see reflected now is not democracy versus terrorism, but capital versus humanity.

The Laboratory of Oppression

Gaza is not an aberration—it is a preview. The surveillance systems monitoring Palestinian movements are the same technologies tracking dissidents in New York, protesters in Paris, and whistleblowers in London. The artificial intelligence sorting Palestinians for elimination is the same software determining which Americans lose their jobs, which Europeans lose their benefits, which humans everywhere are deemed expendable by algorithmic efficiency.

The billionaire class has invested heavily in this laboratory. Peter Thiel’s Palantir, worth over $400 billion, openly calls for regime change in Iran while building surveillance platforms that spy on citizens across the Western world. Jared Kushner, real estate heir turned “Middle East” peace negotiator and son-in-law of the President of the United States, salivates publicly over Gaza’s “waterfront property” while his family foundation funds settlements built on stolen Palestinian land.

These are not patriots serving national interests—they are cosmopolitan capitalists serving only capital itself. They have no loyalty to America, Britain, or any nation-state. Their allegiance is to profit, and Israel represents their most successful experiment in packaging genocide as liberation, surveillance as security, and apartheid as democracy.

The relationship between Israel and its Western sponsors has evolved beyond simple alliance into something more sinister: symbiosis. Israel provides the moral cover for Western barbarism while the West provides the material support for Israeli expansion. Together, they form a feedback loop of violence that enriches the arms merchants, empowers the surveillance state, and terrorizes anyone who dares to resist the logic of capital accumulation.

“This is why solidarity with Palestine becomes so quickly a criminal offense: it threatens not just one colonial project but the entire system of colonial capitalism”

The Theater of Democratic Legitimacy

Watch any Western politician discuss Israel and witness democracy’s decay in real time. They cannot even pretend their own nations matter more than this foreign colonial project. In Britain, 70% of Conservative MPs are members of “Conservative Friends of Israel.” In America, senators compete to grovel most abjectly before AIPAC. In Germany, criticism of Israel is literally criminalized as antisemitism.

This is not the result of lobbying—it is the manifestation of capture. The billionaire class has purchased the political system wholesale, and Israel serves as their enforcement mechanism. Any politician who challenges their interests discovers that supporting Palestinian rights becomes a career-ending move, while supporting Israeli expansion opens doors to wealth, power, and Epstein unlimited sexual deviancy.

The mythology of democratic accountability becomes farcical when democratic institutions serve foreign oligarchs over domestic populations. When American taxpayers fund Israeli child allowances while American children go hungry, when British police arrest wheelchair-bound pensioners for holding Palestinian flags while Israeli settlers receive government subsidies, the mask of representative government dissolves to reveal the face of oligarchy.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a disabled blind man in London for protesting against genocide.

But the most insidious aspect of this capture is how it transforms resistance into antisemitism. The billionaire elite have weaponized Jewish suffering, turning legitimate criticism of colonialism into prejudice against Judaism. This not only protects their investment—it criminalizes solidarity itself, making support for Palestinian liberation a thought crime in the liberal democratic order.

“The alliance is not based on shared values but on shared pathologies: the psychopathy of power and the narcissism of supremacy”

The Manufacturing of Monsters

Israel was designed to be America’s obedient proxy, but monsters, once created, develop their own appetites. Israeli leaders increasingly view their Western sponsors with contempt, spying on them more effectively than their supposed enemies, humiliating their politicians publicly, and pursuing policies that embarrass even their most servile supporters.

Netanyahu’s response to 9/11—calling it “very good” because it would generate sympathy for Israel—reveals the psychopathic calculation behind the relationship. This cold celebration of mass murder also validates Professor David Miller’s analysis that modern Islamophobia is not an organic prejudice but a manufactured weapon of imperial control. The Zionist project needed enemies to justify its existence, so it created them through systematic propaganda that transformed resistance to colonialism into religious fanaticism in the Western imagination. Israeli officials celebrate American suffering when it serves their interests, just as American officials celebrate Palestinian suffering when it serves theirs. The alliance is not based on shared values but on shared pathologies: the psychopathy of power and the narcissism of supremacy.

This dynamic was always inevitable. A state founded on ethnic supremacy and maintained through constant violence cannot produce leaders capable of genuine solidarity with anyone. The Zionist project has created a society that views violence as virtue, occupation as liberation, and genocide as self-defense. Such a society cannot be America’s ally—it can only be America’s mirror, reflecting back the empire’s own barbarism in concentrated form.

The billionaire elite understood this from the beginning. They never intended Israel to be a stable democracy—they designed it to be a laboratory for testing the limits of what their own populations would tolerate. Every technique perfected in Palestine—from algorithmic surveillance to algorithmic assassination—eventually makes its way to Amsterdam, Paris, New York, and Berlin.

“Western populations will tolerate nearly infinite suffering inflicted on others, provided it is packaged as humanitarian intervention against peoples othered as non-white, non-Christian, and non-European”

The Global Testing Ground

The genocide in Gaza represents the beta test for techniques that will be deployed globally. The artificial intelligence systems sorting Palestinians for elimination are being refined for use against dissidents everywhere. The surveillance technologies monitoring Palestinian movements are being installed in Western cities. The propaganda techniques justifying Palestinian suffering are being adapted to justify austerity, authoritarianism, and environmental destruction.

Most crucially, Gaza serves as a laboratory for manufacturing consent for mass murder. The billionaire elite needed to know: How many children can we kill before people stop believing our humanitarian rhetoric? How much suffering can we inflict before populations rebel against their own governments? How thoroughly can we corrupt democratic institutions before democracy itself collapses?

The answers emerging from this laboratory should terrify anyone who believes in human dignity. Western populations will tolerate nearly infinite suffering inflicted on others, provided it is packaged as humanitarian intervention against peoples ‘othered’ as non-white, non-Christian, and non-European. Democratic institutions can be completely captured by foreign oligarchs without triggering mass resistance that genuinely disrupts. And the media apparatus can transform genocide into self-defense so effectively that victims become victimizers in the public imagination.

These are not discoveries about Palestinian resilience or Israeli brutality—they are discoveries about Western decadence and democratic decay. The billionaire elite have learned they can commit any crime, tell any lie, and inflict any suffering, provided they control the narrative machinery and reward the political class for their complicity.

The Collapse of Liberal Mythology

The footage emerging from Gaza has accomplished what decades of leftist analysis could not: it has revealed the liberal democratic order as a facade concealing barbarism. When European leaders criminalize solidarity with genocide victims while arming genocide perpetrators, the mythology of human rights collapses. When American politicians send billions to fund child murder while claiming moral leadership, the mythology of democratic accountability dissolves.

This collapse cannot be reversed through reform or electoral politics. The billionaire elite have invested too heavily in the Israeli laboratory to abandon it now. They will suppress dissent with increasing violence, criminalize resistance with increasing scope, and manufacture consent with increasing sophistication. The choice facing humanity is not between democracy and authoritarianism—it is between resistance and submission to a global apartheid system that views most humans as expendable.

The ceasefire we are witnessing represents not victory but tactical retreat. The billionaire elite realized their laboratory experiment was generating too much resistance, threatening to expose the entire system of global domination. They are pulling back, regrouping, and preparing for the next phase of their project: the complete integration of Israeli techniques into the machinery of global governance.

The Weapon of Truth

Palestine has become the weapon that the oppressed can wield against their oppressors. Not just because Palestinians are uniquely heroic, but because their suffering has been so thoroughly documented, so completely live-streamed, so undeniably broadcast that it shatters every mythology the powerful use to justify their rule.

When Western leaders support child murder while claiming moral authority, they reveal themselves as moral monsters. When democratic institutions serve foreign oligarchs while ignoring domestic suffering, they reveal themselves as oligarchic tools. When media corporations transform genocide into self-defense, they reveal themselves as propaganda machines.

This revelation cannot be contained or controlled. Once people see the machinery of power without its humanitarian mask, they cannot unsee it. Once they understand that their governments serve billionaire interests over human needs, they cannot unknow it. Once they recognize that democracy is theater and human rights are marketing, they cannot return to liberal delusion.

The billionaire elites understand this threat, which is why they are responding with such hysteria. They are criminalizing solidarity, militarizing dissent, and weaponizing antisemitism not because they fear Palestinian liberation, but because they fear the liberation of consciousness that Palestinian resistance represents.

The Path Beyond Complicity

The genocide in Gaza has forced a choice upon every conscious human being: complicity or resistance. There is no middle ground between supporting child murder and opposing it. There is no neutrality between genocide and humanity. There is no compromise between liberation and domination.

Those who choose resistance must understand that they are not merely supporting Palestinian liberation—they are challenging the entire architecture of global domination that the billionaire elite have constructed around the Israeli laboratory. This is why solidarity with Palestine becomes so quickly a criminal offense: it threatens not just one colonial project but the entire system of colonial capitalism.

The path forward requires abandoning the mythology of democratic reform and embracing the reality of revolutionary transformation. The institutions of liberal democracy cannot be captured back from the billionaire elite because they were designed to serve capital over humanity. They cannot be reformed because they are functioning exactly as intended. They can only be replaced.

This replacement will not come through electoral politics or institutional change. It will come through the construction of alternative systems of power based on human need rather than capital accumulation. It will require the creation of independent media, autonomous communities, and revolutionary organizations capable of challenging not just individual policies but the entire logic of capitalist domination.

The children of Gaza have shown us what courage looks like under impossible circumstances. They have maintained their humanity while their oppressors revealed themselves as monsters. They have held onto hope while their suffering exposed the hopelessness of the liberal democratic order.

Their example lights the path forward: not toward reform of the system that murders them, but toward its complete transformation. Not toward accommodation with their oppressors, but toward liberation from the logic of oppression itself.

The laboratory in Gaza has produced its final result: the complete discrediting of the civilization that created it. What emerges from that rubble will either be a more perfect system of domination or the beginning of genuine human liberation.

The choice is ours.

- Karim

