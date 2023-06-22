By Karim Bettache

The fading American empire is confronting an array of challenges, both within and outside its borders. As the US fights to preserve its global supremacy, recent events point to a world in upheaval: new alliances are coalescing, misinformation abounds, and the internal struggle to allocate resources persists.

The recent Modi-Biden summit signifies a major shift in the strategic landscape, with India and the US forging closer ties in the form of twin pacts on the joint manufacture of GE-F414 fighter jet engines and the sale of armed MQ-9B Predator drones. This unprecedented move marks a quantum leap in an already expansive defense relationship, and it raises questions about the implications of this partnership for the declining US empire.

In a bid to strengthen this alliance further, the US has also loosened visa rules for skilled Indian workers, despite concerns over Modi’s human rights record. In the meantime, the US continues flexing its military muscle, dispatching a …