By Karim Bettache

In the wake of the Trump administration's erratic tenure and botched COVID response, American power appeared strained but still intact as President Biden took office. Yet through a combination of overreach and misguided belligerence towards rising powers, the precarious threads holding the US imperial order together are unraveling at an alarming rate.

The unipolar ambitions that drove the reckless invasion of Iraq in 2003 have given way to intensifying multipolar friction. At the heart of this lies the Ukraine conflagration – what was intended as a mere punitive strike to grievously weaken Russia has morphed into a historical pivot exposing the very limits of US hegemony.

Despite NATO countries conducting their largest war games along Russia's border since the Cold War, Moscow has not wavered, confounding Washington's assumptions of Western military dominance. Having fruitlessly attempted to bludgeon Russia into submission through draconian sanctions, the US is now pres…