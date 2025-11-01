The G3N0C!DE Shows We Must be Anti-Polar, not Multi-Polar | Prof. Patrick Bond

In this conversation, Patrick Bond discusses the aspirations for a BRICS alternative within the international progressive community, highlighting the challenges faced in advocating for anti-imperialism, particularly in the context of BRICS’ geopolitical stance.

He critiques the notion of multipolarity, suggesting that it often serves sub-imperial interests rather than opposing imperialism outright, and calls for a new political approach to address these complexities.

