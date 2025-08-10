Capitalism is Killing Off Surplus Humanity | Prof. William Robinson

Professor William I. Robinson exposes how Gaza represents a terrifying new model he calls "The Gaza Option" - capitalism's systematic approach to dealing with billions of people it no longer needs for profit. In this explosive interview, Robinson reveals how the same economic forces driving Gaza's destruction are behind Trump's ICE operations, mass incarceration, and the abandonment of entire populations worldwide. As traditional labor exploitation becomes less profitable due to automation and overproduction, Robinson argues that global capitalism has shifted toward "militarized accumulation" - making money directly from war, repression, and social control rather than productive investment.

He warns that what we're witnessing in Gaza isn't just a regional conflict, but a template for how ruling elites plan to manage the growing ranks of "surplus humanity" - the billions of people capitalism no longer needs alive. This isn't just academic theory; it's a chilling analysis of how economic systems shape life and death decisions on a global scale, with profound implications for understanding everything from immigration policies to military budgets to the future of democracy itself.

