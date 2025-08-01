BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

The Global South Missed Their Moment | Dr. Tarik Cyril Amar

We talk to good friend of the show, Tarik Cyril Amar about the stunning lack of action by the Global South vis-a-vis the West when it comes to Palestine.
Aug 01, 2025

