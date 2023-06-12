By Karim Bettache

The curtains have swept open and the actors are in position, preparing to perform the latest installment of the spectacle known as the U.S. elections. Yet the exploited masses, both citizens and those abroad, have little true choice in this drama.

In the self-proclaimed land of liberty, the entrenched capitalist system—driven by an insatiable appetite for power and sustained by white supremacy—continues to dictate the narrative, regardless of the particular politician who sits in the Oval Office.

It scarcely matters which political puppet is selected to occupy the highest office when the system itself is rigged to ensure the capitalist exploitation of workers continues unabated. The so-called “American Dream” remains unattainable for most, who toil and suffer to enrich the few.

The imperialism that plagues foreign lands, perpetuating human rights violations in the name of Human Rights, mirrors the insidious militarization of domestic police forces. The desire to dominate…