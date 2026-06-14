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Charles Dunaway's avatar
Charles Dunaway
6h

Thank you for this. It is a difficult message but an honest and vitally important one. Negotiating with psychopathic murderer-states like the US and Israel is a fool’s errand and can only lead to destruction.

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Tim Moore's avatar
Tim Moore
2h

Thank you. I don't know enough to recommend what Iran should do but I do appreciate your analysis of society as a system and not just a collection of individuals. It is clear to me anyways that societies act as super organisms within the greater ecosystem of the planet. If you grow up in a society you adopt the habits of society, unknowingly or not, and your actions you very life supports the system. It is possible for individuals to create a counter response to the system that could reform it but that kind of true revolution is extremely difficult to bring about from the inside and extremely rare. The DNA of US Imperialism is gross consumption, its nature an invasive organism. Capitalism will continue to consume the Earth and the labor of its people while its slim periphery, the zero point one percent, gets richer and and fatter while the struggling core, the rest of us, are increasingly starved. Capitalism is a disease on the planet. Iran may decide to negotiate with this malignant tumor, but nature doesn't negotiate, operating on physical not human laws. The longer we tolerate the affliction the more bitter will be nature's pill.

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