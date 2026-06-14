I listened today to Alon Mizrahi’s monologue, in which he asked, with a frustration that bordered on anguish, “Why would you negotiate with evil?” His question lodged itself in me because it names, with a directness most commentary studiously avoids, something I have been wrestling with for a very long time. Why do we negotiate with evil?

Why, when every historical instinct and every piece of accumulated evidence screams against it, do we keep walking back to the same table, sitting across from the same smiling face, and convincing ourselves that this time the outcome will be different?

I have come to believe the answer is not strategic. It is not even, at root, political. It is psychological.

The Stockholm Mind

There is a sickness among us. Among us normal people. I call it the Stockholm mind when confronted with psychopathy. We think we can convince the psychopath to be spared, to see us as an equal, a negotiating partner. We see that the psychopath is ruthless, we see how he bullies and treats everyone else, we watch him destroy his last victim with our own eyes — and yet some quiet, desperate voice inside us insists that we will be different. That when we behave correctly, when we speak softly, when we offer the right concessions, when we make him appreciate us, he will at last see us as an equal. He will spare us. He will let us live.

He will not. He never has. He never will. That is not what psychopaths do. That is, in fact, the precise definition of what they cannot do.

The colonized mind has the same sickness, but expressed at the scale of civilizations. Those classified as “not white” have been hunted, enslaved, partitioned, starved, bombed, and slaughtered for five hundred years without interruption, and still — still — there persists across the colonized world this haunting, infantile fantasy that one day we can all sing Kumbayah together with the West. That if Iran just demonstrates enough reasonableness, if China just opens enough markets, if Africa just signs enough trade agreements, if the Arab governments just grovel sufficiently, the boot will be lifted. The press will pause. The smile across the negotiating table will, this time, be real.

Again, it will not be real. It has never been real. The smile is part of the press. The smile is the press in its most refined form. And the great tragedy of our moment is that some of the most heroic peoples on earth — peoples who have bled for their independence, peoples who have built revolutions on the bedrock recognition that the West is what it is — are now being slowly drawn into believing the smile.

Iran is now being drawn toward the smile. And those of us watching from the outside, who have spent the last three years bearing witness to the genocide in Palestine and the systematic dismantling of every illusion we ever held about the so-called “rules-based international order”, have a duty to say plainly what is happening. Not because Iranians need to be told. They know. They have always known. But because the things we know best are precisely the things we forget first when the pressure becomes unbearable.

“The PLO was admired, feared, courted. Then came Oslo. Then came the recognition. Then came the handshakes on the White House lawn. And what is the PLO today? An auxiliary police force that arrests Palestinian children on behalf of the occupation”

The Great Lesson of the 20th Century: Negotiating With Evil Neutralizes Resistance

The historical record on this question is not ambiguous. It is, in fact, one of the most consistent and brutal patterns of the modern era. Every Arab state, every resistance movement, every national liberation project that allowed itself to be drawn into “negotiations” with Israel and the United States emerged from those negotiations not as a respected partner but as a corpse.

Consider Egypt. In 1967, Egypt was the beating heart of Arab dignity. Its government would have imprisoned a citizen for so much as taking a phone call from an Israeli. By 1979, Anwar Sadat had convinced himself, and tried to convince his people, that he was driving a hard bargain at Camp David — that he was a patriot extracting concessions, restoring the Sinai, securing peace. Today Egypt is the chief subcontractor of the siege on Gaza. Egypt’s intelligence services hunt down and imprison Egyptians who express solidarity with Palestinians. Egypt’s border guards shoot starving Gazans who attempt to flee the carnage. The Egyptian state, which once stood for Arab nationalism, now exists primarily as an enforcement mechanism for the very Zionism it had sworn to oppose.

Mizrahi says that a similar example can be found in the Palestine Liberation Organization. In the 1970s, Yasser Arafat addressed the United Nations General Assembly and was received in capitals across Europe as a symbol of legitimate resistance. The PLO was admired, feared, courted. Then came Oslo. Then came the recognition. Then came the handshakes on the White House lawn. And what is the PLO today? An auxiliary police force that arrests Palestinian children on behalf of the occupation, while its officials live in villas funded by the very power that bulldozes the homes of the people they claim to represent.

Consider Hezbollah. Consider the slow drift from absolute confrontation toward political accommodation, toward “rules of engagement,” toward the implicit acceptance that the colonizer has a permanent place in the neighborhood. The pager attacks did not happen in a vacuum. They happened to an organization that had spent years allowing itself to believe that some form of stable coexistence with Israel was possible — that there were lines the enemy would not cross, agreements the enemy would respect. The enemy crossed every line. The enemy respected nothing. Because the enemy never does.

The pattern is so consistent that it ceases to be a pattern and becomes a law. Negotiation with this particular kind of evil is not a path to peace. It is the mechanism by which resistance is digested, processed, and excreted as collaboration. It is the slow chemistry by which capitalism seeps into the culture of resistance — a villa here, a scholarship there, a consulting contract, a daughter at an Ivy League university, a million dollars wired to an account no one is supposed to ask about — until, before anyone has quite registered what has happened, an entire comprador class has crystallized inside the body of the resistance itself.

A class that wears the language of liberation while doing, in every practical matter, the bidding of Empire. A class that cannot afford, literally cannot afford, for the struggle to actually succeed, because its own material existence now depends on the struggle’s perpetual management rather than its resolution (i.e., the Gulf Kingdoms).

This is not a moral failing of particular individuals. It is a structural certainty. Place human beings inside a process designed to corrupt them, and a predictable percentage of them will be corrupted. Place that process across decades, and the corrupted will rise to the top, because the system rewards them and punishes everyone else. The incorruptible are sidelined, marginalized, sometimes killed. The pliable are promoted. By the end, the organization that began as a vehicle for liberation has been hollowed out and refilled with something else entirely, while keeping the original name on the door.

“A nation of Western, white, European colonizers who seized the lands of others across an entire continent on the far side of the world has no rights, no role, no legitimate business whatsoever in West Asia”

What “Negotiation” Actually Means

We must be precise about what is happening when a country like Iran sits across the table from the United States in 2026 — the United States that, with full knowledge of what it was doing, financed and armed and politically protected the deliberate mass slaughter of tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of Palestinian children. This is not a normal diplomatic event. This is not two states adjusting their interests through dialogue.

I agree with Mizrahi when he says that negotiations legitimize the negotiating partner. When you sit down across from someone, you announce to your own people and to the world that this entity has standing — that it is a reasonable interlocutor, that its concerns are valid, that its presence in your region is something to be managed rather than expelled. The very act of taking a seat at the table communicates that the United States has the right to demand. Or, at the very least, the right to request. The right to have requests at all about what happens in West Asia.

But here is the thing: the United States has no standing in West Asia. None. It has no historical, geographic, moral, or political claim to a single grain of sand between the Mediterranean and the Hindu Kush. A nation of Western, white, European colonizers who seized the lands of others across an entire continent on the far side of the world has no rights, no role, no legitimate business whatsoever in West Asia. It is there as an occupier, an arsonist, a thief. It is there because it has the guns to be there, and for no other reason that survives a moment's honest examination.

This is what Egypt did not understand in 1977. This is what the PLO did not understand in 1993. This is what every defeated resistance movement failed to grasp until the moment of its dissolution. The negotiation is not the means to an outcome. The negotiation is the outcome. By the time you sign anything, you have already lost what mattered.

The Colonial Mentality

The Stockholm mind I described at the outset of this essay is not a metaphor casually deployed. It is a clinical description of what happens to the human psyche under prolonged proximity to a power that holds the gun. The captive begins, against all evidence and all reason, to identify with the captor. To seek the captor’s approval. To believe that good behavior will be rewarded. To rationalize the captor’s cruelty toward others as something that, surely, will not be visited upon the captive personally.

At the scale of nations, this sickness expresses itself as the colonial mentality, and it must be named without flinching. It is the persistent, almost incurable belief among the colonized that if one can only present oneself correctly, speak the right language, make the right concessions, demonstrate sufficient reasonableness, the colonial power will at last grant recognition, dignity, acceptance. This belief is not held only by the comprador class. It seeps into resistance movements themselves. It whispers to revolutionary leaders in their moments of exhaustion. It tells them that surely, this time, with this particular framework, with these particular guarantees, things will be different.

They will not be different. They have never been different. They will not be different now.

The Western imperial system — and I use the word “system” deliberately, because we are not speaking of individual bad actors but of an integrated machinery of capital, military power, racial ideology, and cultural domination — does not recognize the legitimacy of any society it does not control. It cannot. To recognize the legitimacy of an independent Iran, an independent China, an independent Africa, would be to undermine the foundational premise of the system itself. The system exists precisely to deny that legitimacy. Asking it to grant recognition is like asking a fire to stop being hot. The request is not refused out of malice. It is refused because the alternative would mean the fire’s extinction.

This is why “deals” with this system always have the same structure. The colonized party offers concrete, irreversible concessions — disarmament, market access, recognition of the colonizer’s regional role, restrictions on sovereignty. The colonizer offers vague, reversible promises — sanctions relief that can be reimposed, economic engagement that can be withdrawn, security guarantees that evaporate at the first opportunity. The colonized party emerges weaker. The colonizer emerges stronger. And then, when the colonized party has been sufficiently weakened, the colonizer breaks the agreement entirely, denounces the colonized party as the violator, and proceeds to the next stage of the long project of destruction.

We have watched this play out so many times that to pretend otherwise at this late date is not naivety. It is willful self-deception. It is the Stockholm mind speaking through the mouths of statesmen.

Befriending the Great Satan

There is a particular danger in negotiation that deserves to be stated clearly, because it is the danger that destroys societies from within long before any external blow falls. When a revolutionary state enters into prolonged negotiation with the power it was founded to oppose, it creates an internal contradiction that must, eventually, be resolved by force.

The contradiction is this. The state’s legitimacy rests on its identification of the enemy as evil, irreconcilable, the Great Satan. This identification is not rhetorical decoration. It is the substance of the state’s claim to its own people’s loyalty and sacrifice. The mothers who sent their sons to fight, the families who endured sanctions, the scientists who were assassinated — all of them gave what they gave on the understanding that this enemy was not the kind of enemy with whom one shakes hands.

When the state then sits down to shake that hand, it must do something with the millions of citizens who took its founding ideology seriously. It must, in some manner, manage them. Reassure them. And, eventually, when reassurance fails, suppress them. The very revolutionary forces that built and protected the state become the obstacle to the state’s new direction. The Basij, the IRGC, the religious establishment — institutions that exist precisely because the revolution rejected accommodation with the West — must now be redirected, retrained, or replaced. And in that process, the soul of the country is consumed.

This is how Egypt became a prison for its own people. This is how the Palestinian Authority became an enforcer for its own oppressor. This is why Saudi-Arabia jails Palestinian activists. The pattern is not accidental. It is the unavoidable consequence of trying to hold together two incompatible commitments: the revolutionary identification of the enemy as evil, and the diplomatic practice of treating the enemy as a partner.

Iran, at this moment, stands at the entrance to that contradiction. Whether it survives depends on whether it walks through.

What Resistance Actually Requires

I want to be plain about what I am arguing, because there are those who will read this and call it extremism, fanaticism, the irresponsible romanticism of someone who does not have to make decisions of state.

I am arguing that there are forms of evil with which no accommodation is possible. Not because accommodation is morally distasteful — though it is — but because accommodation does not work. It does not produce the outcomes its advocates promise. It produces, with depressing regularity, the opposite outcomes. It produces the destruction of the accommodating party.

I am arguing that the United States and Israel, as they have revealed themselves over the past three years and as they have revealed themselves over the past century, belong to this category of evil. Not because every American or every Israeli is evil — many are ordinary people, trapped in systems they did not design — but because the political systems themselves have demonstrated, beyond any reasonable doubt, that they are organized around the denial of the humanity of others. A political system that finances the deliberate starvation of children for almost three years is not a system that can be reformed through dialogue. It is a system that must be opposed, stopped, contained, and ultimately replaced.

I am arguing that the only effective resistance to such a system is total. Total in its rejection of legitimacy. Total in its refusal of contact. Total in its boycott of institutions, products, platforms, and cultural products. Total in its commitment to building parallel structures that do not depend on the system’s permission to exist. Anything less than total is, in the end, collaboration.

This is hard. This is unpopular. This requires sacrifices that most people, in most times, are not willing to make. The Iran that exists today, that has the standing to even be approached for negotiation, exists because of people who refused for forty-five years to take the deal. The moment Iran takes the deal is the moment those people become a problem to be managed rather than the foundation on which the country stands.

A Closing Word

I write this with no illusion that I am telling Iranians anything they do not already know. The history I have rehearsed is their history more than it is mine. The wisdom I have invoked is wisdom that flowed, in significant part, from Tehran and Qom outward to the rest of us. If anything, this is an outsider’s letter of solidarity with the part of Iranian society that understands what is at stake. That is, the part that is currently being asked, with increasing urgency, to be quiet, to be patient, to trust that the leadership knows what it is doing.

Perhaps the leadership does know. Perhaps there is a calculation here that I cannot see. I am willing to extend that benefit of the doubt to leaders who have demonstrated, again and again, their seriousness and their love for their country.

But the historical record permits no such benefit of the doubt to the process itself. The process of negotiation with this enemy has its own gravity, independent of the intentions of those who enter it. It pulls societies in directions their leaders did not plan to go. It opens cracks through which the poison of Empire flows. It corrupts. It dissolves. It is the slow poison that has killed every resistance that swallowed it.

The psychopath does not negotiate. The psychopath performs negotiation as one more technique of capture. And the captive who believes the performance — who looks across the table and sees, at last, the equal partner he has always longed to be recognized as — is the captive who will not survive the night.

Iran has survived assassination, sabotage, sanctions, and open war. The question now is whether it can survive a handshake.

I hope, with everything I have, that it can. I hope even more that it does not have to.

- Karim

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