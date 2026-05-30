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The Hatred You Think Is Organic Is Manufactured | W./ Prof. David Miller

The Lobby tried to silence him. They failed.
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BettBeat Media, vanessa beeley, and David Miller
May 30, 2026

A conversation about how moral panics get manufactured — who funds them, who runs them, and how networks of think tanks, lobbying groups, and media operators turn engineered narratives into apparently spontaneous public feeling.

Topics covered: manufactured consent, Islamophobia, Zionism, the public relations industry, think tank networks, astroturfing, moral panic theory, counter-extremism policy, securitisation, media analysis, propaganda studies, the political economy of news.

Guest: David Miller, professor of political sociology, formerly of Bristol University, author of research on lobbying networks, public relations, and the manufacture of consent in contemporary politics.

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