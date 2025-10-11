The Impunity of Western War Criminals Must End | w/ Assal Rad

Our conversation with sister Assal covers a range of topics including personal health struggles, mental health resources, activism on campus, current events related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, accountability for historical injustices, shifts in domestic political opinions, the role of conspiracy theories, and the influence of media representation on public perception.

We express frustration over the lack of accountability for war crimes and the need for a new world order that addresses systemic racism and injustice.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community’s diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee