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Three independent journalists join BettBeat for a conversation that the multipolarity discourse rarely has out loud: why no world leader, in any of the nations supposedly leading the resistance to US empire, is actually fighting it — and what the real mechanism of imperial control looks like once you stop expecting heroes.

The discussion begins with the recent Memorandum of Understanding being pursued by Iranian reformists, and what it reveals about the willingness of significant factions within the political class in Tehran to integrate economically with the very imperial system the state publicly resists. From there, the conversation widens. Why has Moscow, despite the rhetoric of confrontation, continued to operate within the financial, diplomatic, and economic architecture of the Western-led order? Why has Beijing, the supposed pole of the new multipolar world, repeatedly declined to take any action that would meaningfully threaten US imperial reach? Why does every BRICS summit produce communiqués and no consequences?

The panel’s answer is uncomfortable but coherent. Empire does not conquer primarily through invasion. It conquers through integration — through the cultivation of domestic factions in every targeted nation who have more to gain from joining the imperial economic system than from resisting it. These are the collaborators, the reformists, the comprador classes, the oligarchic structures that benefit from the very arrangements their own populations are told are being resisted. They exist in every nation, including the ones the anti-imperial audience has been told to root for.

This is a hard conversation for the left-anti-imperial space because it refuses the comfort of a heroic counter-pole. There is no nation currently fighting empire in the way the rhetoric of multipolarity suggests. There are only nations with stronger or weaker collaborator classes, and at present, the collaborator classes are winning almost everywhere — including in the places that have built their international identity on resistance.

The panel discusses what this means for serious anti-imperial analysis, what it means for movements that have invested heavily in the multipolarity frame, and what an honest assessment of the global balance of power actually looks like in the current moment.

#AntiImperialism #Multipolarity #USEmpire #Geopolitics #IndependentJournalism #BRICS #Comprador

ABOUT THE GUESTS:

Vanessa Beeley is an independent investigative journalist who has reported extensively from Syria, Yemen, and other regions targeted by Western intervention. Her work focuses on the mechanics of regime-change operations and Western media complicity.

Fiorella Isabel is an independent journalist, host, and political commentator covering US foreign policy, Latin American politics, and imperial dynamics in the Global South.

Elina Xenophontos is an independent journalist and commentator on geopolitics, anti-imperial analysis, and the political economy of empire.

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