Vijay Prashad.

In his profound analysis of the ongoing Palestinian genocide, historian Vijay Prashad exposes a fundamental reality I've been highlighting for years: the international division of humanity. This concept, rooted in centuries of colonialism, continues to determine who lives, who dies, and whose lives are deemed valuable in the 21st century.

"For hundreds of years, there was an understanding that some humans are better than other humans," Prashad explains. "Europeans or people who were considered to be white were superior to everybody else." This division isn't merely historical - it actively shapes today's geopolitical realities and justifies modern atrocities.

The Mathematics of Human Worth

The stark mathematics of this division is evident in Gaza. "One Israeli child is worth 10,000 Palestinian children according to some calculation in Washington DC or Tel Aviv," Prashad observes. "If one Israeli child is hurt, you are allowed to kill 10,000 Palestinians." This isn't hyperbo…