By Karim Bettache

As the holiday season casts its enchanting spell, with its festive tunes and the warmth of shared joys, a poignant dissonance arises when one's thoughts drift to the suffering that festers beyond our decorated thresholds. It is a stark contrast that we at BettBeat Media cannot turn a blind eye to. Especially as we heed the grave reflections of Yanis Varoufakis, who compels us to question the integrity of our celebration amidst the cries of suffering children in the ‘Holy Land’. This land, once a cradle of ancient narratives, now bears the scars of an enduring tragedy—a genocide that stands as a stark reproof of our collective moral failing.

Let us remember that Europe is the birthplace of antisemitism rooted in colonial white supremacy, a dark legacy that culminated in the Holocaust. Tragically, the shadow of historical injustices extends into the present; since the 1930s, we have witnessed the Nakba—a systematic displacement and oppression of the Palestinian people—un…