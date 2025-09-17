BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
27

The MOST CENSORED Leftist of America: Here’s How she BEAT the Billionaire Class | w/ Kshama Sawant

We talk to socialist agitator and destroyer of billionaires, Kshama Sawant, on how to beat capitalism and fight against genocide.
Sep 17, 2025
23
27
Share
Transcript

If this conversation does not give you hope, then we’re puzzled.

In this conversation, Kshama Sawant discusses her political activism, the challenges of electoral politics, and the role of the Democratic Party in perpetuating imperialism and genocide.

She emphasizes the need for unapologetic leftist politics and the importance of grassroots organizing to effect real change. The discussion also touches on public sentiment towards Trump's policies and the difficulties of disseminating information in a media landscape dominated by corporate interests.

Sawant calls for concrete actions to build solidarity among working-class people and advocates for a revolutionary future that challenges the status quo.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture