Three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, two fundamentally irreconcilable narratives dominate the geopolitical debate. On one side, analysts argue that Russia and China are supporting Iran through a sophisticated architecture of material aid, satellite intelligence, and strategic coordination — without needing to fire a single shot. On the other, independent journalists and analysts insist that Moscow and Beijing are cynically profiting from the war while leaving Iran exposed. Both camps bring evidence. Both have blind spots. This article attempts to lay them side by side.

Drawing on a broad array of mostly non-mainstream sources spanning the political spectrum, this article examines the fault line dividing the anti-imperialist camp.

Sources include: UN Security Council records, Al Jazeera, Defence Security Asia, bne IntelliNews, SpecialEurasia, The Arab Weekly, Middle East Monitor, The Moscow Times, Ukrainska Pravda, Newsweek, Foreign Policy, Middle East Council on Global Affairs, The Insider, Beyond the Horizon ISSG, and the Institute for National Security Studies.

Camp One: “China and Russia Are Supporting Iran — Without Sending Troops”

The first camp, whose most articulate proponent is a view increasingly common among South Asian, Global South, and Western anti-imperialist analysts, frames the war in Iran as a stress test for the parallel world order that China and Russia have been constructing through BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and bilateral strategic pacts.

The single most important piece of evidence is Iran’s access to China’s BeiDou-3 satellite navigation system. Iran’s migration toward BeiDou represents the culmination of a long-running effort to reduce reliance on American positioning infrastructure, initiated well before 2025, aimed at mitigating the systemic vulnerabilities inherent in dependence on US-controlled satellite navigation. On June 23, 2025, Iran completed its nationwide switch away from GPS, blocking American signals and completing the transition to BeiDou for both military and civilian applications. According to military analyst Patricia Marins at a leading emerging-markets intelligence outlet, “Unlike the civilian-grade GPS signals that were paralysed in 2025, BDS-3’s military-tier B3A signal is essentially unjammable.”

As one detailed investigation into Iran’s evolving navigation capabilities reported, former French foreign intelligence director Alain Juillet told France’s independent Tocsin podcast that it is likely that Iran has been provided access to China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system because its targeting has become much more accurate since the 12-day war with Israel in June. BeiDou also has a built-in messaging feature that allows operators to communicate with drones or missiles as far away as 2,000km while they are in flight — meaning, as analysts note, that they can potentially be redirected after launch.

Beyond navigation, a study of China’s intelligence-sharing architecture suggests that China utilizes its fleet of 500+ satellites to provide Iran with constant SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and terrain mapping, helping Iran track US naval movements in the Persian Gulf in real-time. Reporting on China’s orbital surveillance assets found that the Jilin-1 satellite constellation forms the most visible component of China’s observation architecture during the U.S.–Iran conflict, operating within a broader intelligence ecosystem that includes Yaogan military reconnaissance platforms.

This camp also emphasizes the formal diplomatic architecture. In January 2026, Iran, China and Russia entered into a three-way strategic agreement, which state media in Tehran, Beijing and Moscow described as a cornerstone for a new multipolar order. This built upon the bilateral defense and cooperation treaty between Tehran and Moscow signed in January 2025 and the quarter-century economic and security framework between Iran and China signed in 2021, under which Iran was granted access to BeiDou’s encrypted, high-precision military-grade signals, a privilege typically reserved for China’s closest strategic allies and defense partners.

Supporters of this view argue that Russia too is contributing materially. As one account of Iran’s satellite navigation overhaul documented, Russia has previously launched Iranian reconnaissance satellites and has reportedly shared satellite imagery with Iran and some of its regional allies. But these reports are unconfirmed. In 2022 Moscow launched Iran’s Khayyam imaging satellite aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, giving Tehran access to higher-resolution imagery than it previously possessed. Reports also cite drone technology and tactics perfected in Ukraine being shared with Iran’s military establishment. On the diplomatic front, Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov has publicly stated that the US and Israel’s aggression against Iran was a miscalculation — as one analysis of Moscow’s wartime positioning noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a “cynical violation of all norms of human morals and the international law.”

For this camp, the conclusion is clear: you don’t need to send troops when you control the satellite constellation your ally’s missiles run on, when you provide the intelligence architecture for real-time targeting, and when your alternative financial and trade systems (BRICS, local currency exchange, Belt and Road corridors) provide the economic oxygen that sustains a nation under siege. They compare those who demand Russian and Chinese troops on the ground to analysts stuck in “old thinking of warfare.”

“The question critics pose is simple: if the veto power means anything, why let the US wield it freely to shield its allies while Russia and China withhold theirs as two nuclear powers bomb an entire nation without Security Council authorization?”

Camp Two: “Russia and China Are Profiting From Iran’s Suffering”

The critics — including independent journalists based in the Middle East and within the resistance axis itself — present a case that is no less documented and arguably more uncomfortable.

Their most devastating data point is the UN Security Council vote on the Bahrain-sponsored resolution condemning Iran’s retaliatory strikes. The 15-member Council adopted the resolution by a vote of thirteen to zero, with two members declining to cast a vote either way (China, Russian Federation). The resolution, tabled by Bahrain and backed by an overwhelming majority of UN member states, condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s attacks against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan — while making no mention whatsoever of the Israeli and American strikes that started the war.

Russia’s own representative conceded the lopsided nature of the text before abstaining. “To our deep regret, the resolution that just passed is expressed in a biased and one-sided tone,” Moscow’s envoy told the chamber. Reading Bahrain’s resolution without context would lead one to believe that Tehran, with no provocation and out of pure malice, decided to strike targets across the region for no reason. Yet knowing this, Moscow still chose to abstain rather than veto. “The Council’s adoption [of this text] could be interpreted by bad-faith actors, and first and foremost by those who started this war, to provide cover for further military operations against Tehran,” he warned — and then did nothing to prevent precisely that outcome.

Russia did table an alternate draft calling for a ceasefire, but critically, as the analysts point out, the text is straightforward and deliberately avoids identifying specific belligerents. In other words, Russia’s own counter-resolution also refused to name Israel as the aggressor — as usual. The Council voted down Moscow’s proposed text by a vote of 4 in favour (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Somalia) to 2 against (Latvia, United States), with 9 abstentions.

“The critics’ point is devastating in its simplicity: Russia is profiting from a war by selling oil to Iran’s enemies, made possible by the very disruption of supply that Iran’s defensive actions created”

The critics point to the pattern. Between 2000 and 2023, Russia and China used their vetoes extensively — particularly on Syria-related resolutions. Yet on the two most consequential issues of the current era — the genocide in Gaza and now the war on Iran — neither used the one tool that would have provided meaningful diplomatic protection. The question they pose is simple: if the veto power means anything, why let the US wield it freely to shield its allies while you withhold yours as two nuclear powers bomb an entire nation without Security Council authorization?

Then there is the money. As one report on Moscow’s energy windfall detailed, Russia has raked in nearly $7 billion in fossil fuel revenues since the U.S. and Israel’s strikes against Iran led to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As Chris Weafer of Macro-Advisory told the same outlet, “In fact, it can be said the war is saving Russia from potential budget problems.” A Ukrainian news service tracking Russian revenues reported that Russia has been earning up to US$150 million a day in additional budget revenue from oil sales, becoming the biggest beneficiary of the conflict in the Middle East.

The timing is damning — and it bolsters the critics' case. As an examination of Moscow’s economic gains from the conflict documented, the price of Russia’s Urals crude plunged to a new low in late February at $40 per barrel because of deep discounts caused by Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The removal of Iranian crude from global markets means that oil refineries designed to process heavy crude will have to rely on the Urals oil from Russia. The war rescued Russia’s budget overnight.

And who is Russia selling this oil to? Not to Iran’s allies. To India and Europe — to countries either neutral toward or aligned against Iran. As Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Marquee, told a major business news network, “Russia stands to gain revenue from higher oil prices, especially as the U.S. has relaxed restrictions on selling Russian crude to India.” The critics’ point is devastating in its simplicity: Russia is profiting from a war by selling oil to Iran’s enemies, made possible by the very disruption of supply that Iran’s defensive actions created.

The meetings between Kremlin envoy Dmitriev and senior Trump administration figures add another uncomfortable dimension. Kirill Dmitriev, who also serves as CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, flew to the United States after the Trump administration lifted some sanctions on Russian oil. As reporting on the Florida summit detailed, Dmitriev met with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. Both Witkoff and Kushner are simultaneously managing the Ukraine negotiations and the Iran war portfolio. Dmitriev stated afterward that U.S. officials were “beginning to better understand” the importance of Russian energy in global markets. “We discussed promising projects that could contribute to the restoration of Russian-American relations and the current crisis on global energy markets.”

As the critics note, Dmitriev made no mention of the death toll in Iran, no reference to violations of international law, and no condemnation of the strikes against civilian infrastructure.

On the China side, the equation is equally complicated. Despite political tensions and China’s harsh positions toward Israel in international forums, bilateral trade between the countries remains high. Figures compiled by a Tel Aviv-based strategic research institute show that the total trade volume reached approximately $9.78 billion—an increase of 11.5% from the same period in 2024. The same assessment characterized China’s approach as “biased neutrality” — a posture designed to preserve advantages with minimal risk.

Chinese academics have been remarkably candid. As covered by Beyond the Horizon, a Brussels-based geopolitical research centre, China’s long-standing approach of maintaining strong ties with both Iran and Israel—anchored in trade, technology, energy, and diplomacy—faces unprecedented pressure following the 2025 Israel–Iran war. As cited in both Chinese state media and independent analysis, senior Chinese scholars stated plainly after the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei that China would “maintain political neutrality and economic pragmatism” and would not be drawn into the US-Iran confrontation. As Beyond the Horizon critically notes:

The Israel–Iran war has exposed the limits of China’s non-alignment policy. If Beijing wants to emerge as a credible regional actor beyond economic engagement, it will need to evolve its diplomatic capabilities, take on more risk, and accept that neutrality may not always be viable in an era of sharpened regional fault lines.

Finally, the critics also point to the historical record of Moscow’s tacit acceptance of Israeli airstrikes across Syrian territory. Russia never activates its air defence systems against Israeli jets. Such passivity is understood to reflect an unspoken arrangement between the two governments. Moscow maintains state-of-the-art S-400 air defense systems to protect its own assets in Syria, but has never directed them against Israeli aircraft — even as Israel conducted hundreds of strikes against Iranian personnel on Syrian soil over nearly a decade. Why, the critics ask, would a country that for years allowed Israel to kill Iranians in Syria now be secretly providing intelligence for Iran to kill Israelis in the Gulf?

Where Camp One Gets It Wrong

The “strategic support” camp makes several errors that are worth examining honestly.

The most fundamental is conflating structural interdependence with solidarity. Russia and China need Iran for the north-south trade and logistics corridor linking their economies to the Indian Ocean, for cheap oil, and as a cornerstone of BRICS. But needing something is not the same as defending it. The existence of treaties, BeiDou access, and even satellite launches does not, by itself, demonstrate that Russia or China will sacrifice their own interests when the cost becomes real. The abstention on Resolution 2817 was the moment when that cost was tested — and both chose their own positioning over Iran’s diplomatic protection.

This camp also tends to treat anonymous social media accounts — often posting little more than a picture of Putin alongside an unsourced quote — as credible evidence of secret Russian intelligence support, while dismissing the publicly verifiable record of Russia-Israel military coordination, Russia's oil windfall from the war, and China's ongoing trade with Israel. Claims of Russian "5D chess" and covert intelligence sharing from X accounts with large followings are not subjected to the same evidentiary standards applied to critics.

Finally, the “parallel world order” framing — however intellectually coherent — does not address the immediate reality that Iranians are dying now, that Resolution 2817 passed now, and that Russian oil profits are flowing now. The promise of a future multipolar order is cold comfort to the families of the children killed in Minab.

“China provided BeiDou access years before the war and has not withdrawn it. This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a material military contribution of the highest order, and the critics too often wave it away”

Where Camp Two Gets It Wrong

The critics, however, also overstate their case in important ways, and their blind spots are consequential.

Dismissing China’s BeiDou support as irrelevant or purely transactional ignores the reality that this technology may be the single most important factor enabling Iran’s military effectiveness in this war. As a technical assessment of Iran’s navigation transition concluded, the military consequences of Iran’s transition to BeiDou are most pronounced within its missile and unmanned systems force structure, where navigation accuracy, signal integrity, and resistance to external interference directly shape deterrence credibility and strike reliability. Without satellite navigation immune to Western jamming, Iran’s precision strike capability would be dramatically degraded. China provided this access years before the war, integrated it under a formal strategic partnership, and has not withdrawn it. This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a material military contribution of the highest order, and the critics too often wave it away.

The critics also sometimes apply a moral framework — that Russia and China should behave as anti-imperialist champions — that neither country has ever adopted as policy. As a pre-war analysis of the limits of Moscow-Tehran alignment noted, Moscow was signaling that partnership did not mean entrapment. That posture was consistent with Russia’s broader Middle East strategy, which has favored multi-vector engagement over bloc formation. Criticizing them for failing to be something they never claimed to be, while valid as a moral argument, can obscure the more useful analytical question of what they are actually doing and why.

The critics also risk minimizing the January 2026 three-way strategic agreement and the structural realities it represents. As reporting on the pact noted, the agreement will likely lead to more coordinated defense planning and intelligence sharing. For the United States and NATO partners, this raises the stakes in multiple regions: any escalation with Iran now risks broader strategic responses involving Beijing and Moscow. Whatever the limitations of Russian and Chinese support, neither power can afford to see Iran dismembered or regime-changed. Their corridor projects, energy security, and multipolar aspirations all depend on Iranian territorial integrity. This creates a floor beneath which their support is unlikely to fall — a floor higher than the critics sometimes acknowledge.

The View from Tehran

Perhaps the most clarifying perspective comes from Iran itself. Iranian strategic thinking, shaped by centuries of experience with great power manipulation, has long operated on the principle of strategic independence.

As a detailed examination of the partnership’s legal architecture documented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko addressed the State Duma and clarified the nature of the treaty. It was not, he emphasized, a mutual defense pact. If Iran were attacked by the United States, Russia would not be obligated to provide military assistance. The agreement committed both parties to cooperation against shared threats and to refrain from supporting an aggressor, but it stopped short of collective defense. As a policy brief on the transactional nature of the Iran-Russia relationship assessed, the pact notably lacks any mutual defense clause — the kind of commitment that defines serious military alliances. That omission is telling: Russia has deliberately avoided binding itself to Iran’s regional conflicts.

Iran declined to sign the mutual defense clause reportedly because Russia was attempting to draw Tehran into the Ukraine conflict. Iran transitioned to Chinese BeiDou not out of ideological alignment but because it was technologically superior to the Russian GLONASS system, which performs poorly in Iran’s mountainous terrain. Iran’s foreign minister uses the language of strategic partnership because that is what diplomacy requires, but the gap between rhetoric and reality has been openly discussed within Iranian policy circles. What this round of escalation has exposed is not the collapse of Iran's eastern orientation but the narrowing boundary between partnership and protection.

Iran takes what is useful — BeiDou access, oil markets, diplomatic cover where available — while building toward a strategic independence that does not depend on either power. Its interest-free banking system enshrined since 1983, the absence of a billionaire class within the country (as distinct from diaspora figures), and the depth of popular mobilization all reflect a political economy structurally different from either Russia’s oligarchic capitalism or China’s state-managed market system.

The contrast is stark. As one account of Russia’s expanding plutocratic class reported, the total number of Russian billionaires on the Forbes list rose to 146 from 125 a year ago. According to an investigation into the concentration of Russian wealth, Russian billionaires have never been as rich as they are in 2025, with Forbes putting their combined wealth at a record $625.5 billion. Meanwhile, as the same investigation also documented, real incomes of ordinary Russians are also falling, and the shrinking pool of resources in the economy is intensifying competition for them. Iran, for all its other pressures, does not have this particular contradiction at its core.

Israel not doing badly in the billionaire department. Hong Kong (China) topping the chart. No Iran.

Conclusion: Contradictions, Not Conspiracies

The dissonance that many observers feel when trying to reconcile these competing narratives is not a failure of understanding. It is a reflection of a genuine contradiction at the heart of the current geopolitical moment.

Russia and China do support Iran — through technology, trade, and selective diplomacy. They also profit from Iran’s suffering, maintain lucrative relationships with its enemies, and have repeatedly declined to use the one tool — the Security Council veto — that would have provided meaningful diplomatic protection. Both things are true simultaneously.

The error of Camp One is to see only the BeiDou satellites and the trilateral pact and conclude that everything is going according to a grand multipolar plan. The error of Camp Two is to see only the oil profits and the abstentions and conclude that the entire partnership is a sham.

The reality is that Russia and China are doing exactly what great powers have always done: pursuing their own interests while managing a web of relationships that often pull in contradictory directions. They need Iran enough to keep it alive, but not enough to risk their own positions to defend it. They provide enough support to maintain the partnership, but not enough to alter the fundamental military equation. They condemn the aggression in carefully chosen words, but not with carefully chosen votes.

For Iran and for the peoples of the region paying for this war with their lives, the lesson is the one that history has taught repeatedly: no external power will fight your war for you. Strategic partnerships have value, but strategic independence is survival.

Iran appears to understand this better than many of its online supporters do. And that may be the most important fact of all.

- Karim

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