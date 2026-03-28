The methods of the Epstein class do not retire. They do not decay in the far away fields of the countries they were designed to subjugate. They come home. They always come home. And they arrive not with the bombast of military parades but with the quiet hum of servers, the silent crawl of algorithms, and the bureaucratic banality of government contracts.

I say Epstein class deliberately. Recent interventions (psy-op?) within the anti-imperialist sphere have tried to discredit the term as "individualizing" the problem — a critique so far off the mark it could only come from people who claim to have read Marx but never absorbed him. The Epstein class is what Marx meant by class analysis. It names the capitalist class at the apex of empire and what it does: it preys on the weak, it rapes children, it treats human beings as consumable. It is not a reference to one man on one island. It is a reference to a system that produces this class as a matter of course — and protects it as a matter of policy. The term is not a failure of class consciousness. It is class consciousness in terms.

What the Epstein class perfected in Gaza — the AI-driven kill lists, the biometric surveillance grids, the reduction of human beings to data points marked for elimination — is now being integrated, component by component, into the domestic architecture of nations across the world. The Gaza method is not an aberration. It is a product line. The Tel Aviv sales team has moved to Washington, to London, to Berlin, to New Delhi. And they are bringing it to a government near you.