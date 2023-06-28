By Karim Bettache

The United States presents itself as a shining city on the hill, a beacon of democracy and freedom. But beneath the illusion of American exceptionalism lies a dark reality of imperial overreach and lawless domination. For over seven decades, an unelected network of power has pulled the strings of American policy, pursuing global hegemony while subverting democracy at home.

Aaron Good, a historian of U.S. empire and the author of the book American Exception, calls this network the "deep state" - an entrenched "security state" that intervenes in politics when needed to achieve its goals. Good traces the origins of the deep state to World War II, when Wall Street bankers and the corporate elite plotted to make the U.S. the global hegemon of capitalism. The Central Intelligence Agency was created as Wall Street's "secret police" to do the dirty work of defending this empire.

Since then, the deep state has acted with impunity, orchestrating coups, assassinations and election…