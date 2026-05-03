The Psychology of Supremacy: Breaking the Cycle of Internalized Domination

Description:

Why do we internalize systems of power? In this episode, a panel of psychologists explores one of the most pressing issues of our time: the psychological architecture of supremacy. We move beyond politics to analyze how domination, inferiority, and superiority become embedded in the human subconscious and how we can begin the process of mental decolonization.

In this discussion, we cover:

The Internalization of Power: How the mind adopts structures of domination and inferiority.

Colorism & Racism: Analyzing the psychological link between skin-tone bias and systemic racism.

The “Woke” Debate Re-examined: A psychological perspective on why policies often labeled as “woke” are necessary tools for healing internalized racism.

Global Perspectives on Diversity: An analysis of ethnic diversity strategies, including a look at why China’s approach to ethnic inclusion is more complex than often perceived.

Mental Decolonization: Actionable psychological insights on freeing the mind from a colonial mentality.

[DISCLAIMER]

This video is a clinical and academic discussion intended for educational and scientific purposes. Our goal is to analyze the psychological mechanisms behind social ideologies to better understand their impact on individual behavior and mental health. This content does not promote, condone, or normalize hate speech or discrimination. It is shared in the interest of psychological literacy and social awareness.

#Psychology #MentalHealth #SocialScience #Decolonization #Educational

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