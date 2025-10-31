BettBeat’s Newsletter

james
21h

I laugh violently when Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders etal are looked upon as saviors when they say something "progressive." It turns out to be performative. The Democrats have a long history of complicity with the empire. Malcolm words are instructive for all of us: “The Democrats have been in Washington, D.C. only because of the Negro vote....You put them first and they put you last. Because you're a chump! A political chump."

Dail Morrison
1d

The tragic irony with Sanders, is that, his long record of championing economic justice in the US, has always been, and always will remain unattainable as long the US insists on being an imperial power instead of a normal country.

He's literally championing his own constituency's fight for crumbs.

It's pathetic.

