This footage of Bernie Sanders’ Zionist alter-ego emerging is from eleven years ago. Before you watch it, let me warn you: Your blood will boil. Brace yourself.

Liberal Genocide

The mask has fallen from the face of American progressivism, and what stands exposed beneath is the hideous visage of racial solidarity disguised as moral complexity. Bernie Sanders, the supposed champion of the dispossessed, the voice that thundered against endless wars and corporate greed, revealed his true allegiance when Palestinian children began dying by the thousands in Gaza. When the moment of truth arrived, when history demanded he choose between his progressive rhetoric and his tribal loyalty, Sanders chose tribe.

This is the most damning indictment of liberal politics in our time: that even its most principled voices will abandon principle when their own people are the perpetrators of genocide. Sanders didn’t simply fail to call for a ceasefire while tens of thousands died—he actively provided moral cover for mass murder, deploying the same propaganda talking points used by AIPAC and Israeli military spokesmen. The man who built his career opposing American imperialism became its most effective advocate when that imperialism wore a Star of David.

The Theater of Moral Anguish

In August 2014, as Israel reduced Gaza to rubble, killing over 2,000 Palestinians and destroying 20,000 homes, Sanders held a town hall that should have ended his political career. Confronted by constituents demanding he condemn Israel’s massacres, Sanders deployed the classic colonial script: “KHamas is sending missiles into Israel... KHamas has used money that came into Gaza for construction purposes... to build these very sophisticated tunnels into Israel for military purposes.”

Every word was a lie designed to justify genocide. The “sophisticated tunnels” were crude defensive positions built by a population under total siege. The “construction money” was humanitarian aid Israel had deliberately restricted to ensure Palestinian suffering. The “missiles” were homemade projectiles fired by a resistance movement fighting for survival against a nuclear-armed apartheid state.

“ Shut up! You don’t have the microphone! ”

But Sanders knew exactly what he was doing. This was not ignorance—it was calculated complicity. When angry constituents — and the video shows, these were good people, real good people — challenged his propaganda, Sanders revealed the authoritarian core beneath his democratic socialist veneer: “Shut up! You don’t have the microphone!” This is how colonial beneficiaries respond when their moral authority is challenged by the consequences of their complicity.

The theater of Sanders’ moral anguish—his hand-wringing about civilian casualties while endorsing the mechanisms producing those casualties—represents the pinnacle of liberal bad faith. He perfected the art of appearing troubled by genocide while providing intellectual cover for its continuation. This is not contradiction—it is collaboration.

Humanitarian Pause

When October 7th provided Israel with the pretext for implementing the final solution to the Palestinian question, Sanders faced the defining test of his political life. Over 400 of his former staffers—many of them Muslim, Arab, and Jewish—begged him to call for a ceasefire as children died at a rate of one every fifteen minutes. Jewish activists shut down Grand Central Station and occupied the Capitol demanding he use his moral authority to stop the slaughter.

Sanders’ response revealed the hollowness of his anti-war credentials. While Dick Durbin—hardly a progressive icon—became the first senator to call for a ceasefire, Sanders played semantic games, distinguishing between “humanitarian pauses” and “permanent ceasefires” while Palestinian families were incinerated by American bombs. His justification was that the Palestinian resistance—a guerrilla force without air force, navy, or mechanized army—posed an existential threat to a nuclear-armed state.

This was not political calculation—it was racial solidarity. Sanders could not bring himself to oppose a project he had romanticized since his youth, when he lived on a kibbutz built on stolen Palestinian land and absorbed the mythology of European settlers as indigenous liberators. His “pride and admiration for Israel” trumped his supposed commitment to human rights when those rights belonged to the wrong people.

“When asked about a single democratic state with equal rights for all, Sanders rejected it because 'that would be the end of the state of Israel'”

By the time Sanders finally uttered the word “ceasefire” in August 2024, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported over 40,000 Palestinians dead—but The Lancet estimated the true toll had already reached 186,000 by July, making Sanders’ delay even more obscene. His belated conversion came only after the genocide had achieved its objectives: the destruction of Gaza as a viable society and the terrorization of Palestinians into submission.

The total destruction of a civilization.

The Mythology of Democratic Israel

Sanders’ betrayal becomes even more grotesque when examined against his refusal to acknowledge Israel’s apartheid character. While supporting boycotts of South Africa’s racist regime, Sanders opposes BDS against Israel despite identica l worse conditions of racial segregation and dispossession. When asked about a single democratic state with equal rights for all, Sanders rejected it because “that would be the end of the state of Israel.”

This is the confession that exposes everything. Sanders supports racial supremacy when practiced by his tribe while opposing it when practiced by others. His commitment to democracy extends only to those he considers fully human. Palestinians, in Sanders’ worldview, exist to be managed and contained, not to enjoy equal rights in their ancestral homeland.

The mythology Sanders promotes—of Israel as a beacon of progressive values—requires deliberate ignorance of basic historical facts. Israel has never existed without occupying Palestinian territory. From 1948 to 1966, Palestinian citizens of Israel lived under military rule. Since 1967, Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have endured the longest military occupation in modern history. There has not been a single year of Israel’s existence when it functioned as anything resembling a democracy for the people it rules.

Sanders knows this history but chooses to ignore it because acknowledging it would force him to choose between his tribal loyalty and his professed values. Like all colonial beneficiaries, he resolves this contradiction by defining humanity itself in racial terms—democracy for Jews, apartheid for Arabs, and moral lectures for anyone who notices the difference (or he simply tells them to “shut up").

Progressive Nazism

The Sanders betrayal illuminates the deeper pathology of progressive Zionism—what in essence can only be equated to progressive Nazism: the belief that genocide can be made moral through proper rhetoric and that apartheid can be justified through historical grievance. Like the German intellectuals who provided sophisticated justifications for racial supremacy, Sanders represents the liberal wing of American and Zionist settler colonialism—more sophisticated in its language, more concerned with appearances, but ultimately committed to the same project of racial domination.

This is why Sanders criticizes only Israel’s “right-wing government” while endorsing the fundamental structures of Zionist supremacy. He imagines a kinder, gentler apartheid — a random detention here, a kidnapped Palestinian child there — led by the Israeli Labor Party, ignoring that every major opposition figure—from Naftali Bennett to Benny Gantz to Yair Lapid—supports even more extreme measures against Palestinians than Netanyahu himself.

Bennett, who proudly stated “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life – and there’s no problem with that,” called for starving North Gaza into submission. Gantz boasted of flattening entire neighborhoods in previous massacres. Lapid endorsed the total siege that cut off food and water to two million people. Sanders’ fantasy of progressive Zionism exists nowhere in Israeli politics because the entire project is premised on Palestinian elimination.

The cognitive dissonance required to maintain this position has driven Sanders into increasingly obvious contradictions. He calls Israel a democracy while supporting laws that restrict citizenship by race. He condemns apartheid in South Africa while defending identical practices in Palestine. He opposes genocide when committed by ISIS but refuses to acknowledge it when committed by Israel, waiting for “legal authorities” to make determinations that Holocaust scholars and genocide experts made within weeks of October 7th.

The Racial Logic of Liberal Complicity

Sanders’ trajectory reveals the racial logic underlying American liberalism: that European Jews are presumptively civilized while Arab Muslims are presumptively barbarous, that Jewish suffering demands eternal sympathy while Palestinian suffering requires immediate rationalization, that Israeli violence is always defensive while Palestinian resistance is inherently terrorist.

This is not conscious bigotry but the unconscious racism that structures Western political discourse. Sanders genuinely believes he opposes racism while practicing it, genuinely believes he supports human rights while denying them to Palestinians, genuinely believes he champions the oppressed while providing cover for their oppression.

The psychological mechanism is identical to that employed by white liberals during the civil rights era who supported equality in principle while opposing every practical measure to achieve it. They were not lying about their commitment to justice—they were defining justice in ways that preserved their privileges while satisfying their consciences.

Sanders represents the evolution of this mindset in the age of humanitarian imperialism. He opposes war while supporting the mechanisms that make war inevitable. He champions the working class while endorsing policies that impoverish Palestinians. He condemns authoritarianism while defending the most sophisticated police state in human history.

The Bankruptcy of Electoralism

The Sanders betrayal should permanently discredit the fantasy that progressive change can be achieved through electoral politics in a settler colonial state. No politician, however sincere their rhetoric, can challenge the fundamental structures of American empire because those structures define the parameters within which American politics operates.

Sanders was supposed to be different. His opposition to the Iraq War, his critique of corporate power, his solidarity with striking workers—all of this suggested a politician capable of transcending the limitations of American liberalism. But when the moment of truth arrived, when challenging genocide required opposing Israel, Sanders chose racial solidarity over moral consistency.

This is not a personal failing but a structural inevitability. American politicians are selected for their willingness to serve American interests, and American interests in the West Asia require Palestinian subjugation. Those who threaten this consensus—like Rashida Tlaib—face coordinated campaigns to destroy their careers. Those who serve it—like Sanders—are rewarded with influence and respectability.

The lesson is clear: liberation will never come through the ballot box in a system designed to prevent it. Real change requires movements capable of challenging power directly, not politicians capable of channeling dissent into harmless electoral theaters.

“Bernie Sanders will be remembered not as the champion of the oppressed but as the progressive who abandoned the most oppressed people on Earth when they needed him most”

The Mirror of Empire

Sanders’ betrayal reflects a deeper truth about Western societies: that even its most progressive elements are infected with the racial supremacism that defines the imperial project. The man who rails against billionaire oligarchs becomes an oligarch’s useful idiot when those oligarchs wrap their crimes in the flag of Jewish nationalism.

Bernie Sanders and AOC during one of their “Fight Oligarchy” performances while bowing to the Zionist oligarchy that is destroying our world.

This is how empire sustains itself—not through crude coercion but through ideological capture of potential opposition. By convincing progressive Americans that Israeli apartheid represents Jewish liberation, the Zionist movement has neutralized the very forces that should have opposed it. Sanders didn’t betray his principles—he revealed that his principles were always subordinate to his tribal loyalties.

The Palestinians have done Americans an invaluable service by forcing this choice into the open. Their suffering has exposed the hollowness of American human rights rhetoric, the bankruptcy of liberal politics, and the persistence of racial hierarchy in supposedly enlightened societies. They have shown us who our leaders really are when stripped of their humanitarian pretenses.

Bernie Sanders will be remembered not as the champion of the oppressed but as the progressive who abandoned the most oppressed people on Earth when they needed him most. His legacy is a monument to the moral cowardice of American liberalism and the racial allegiances that ultimately define it.

When push came to shove, the supposed radical revealed himself to be just another white man protecting white interests behind a mask of moral complexity. The mask has fallen. The man stands exposed. And the Palestinians—as always—have paid the price for American delusions about its own virtue.

History will record that when genocide returned to the world, America’s most prominent progressive provided its moral cover. That is Bernie Sanders’ true legacy: not the fighter for justice his supporters imagined, but the colonial beneficiary who stayed on-code when his people committed the ultimate crime.

- Karim

