In our current sociopolitical climate, the right-wing factions in the United States have taken up the mantle of defending free speech against an apparent onslaught of "wokeness". They decry ‘cancel culture’, denounce perceived ideological indoctrination within academia and the media, and fashion themselves as the righteous guardians of liberal values. Yet, when it comes to the contentious issue of Israel and Palestine, their steadfast defense of free speech seems to waver, revealing a stark double standard.

The right's self-proclaimed war against wokeness crumbles under scrutiny, particularly when the lens is focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Amidst the harrowing backdrop of the recent Israeli onslaught on Gaza, a conspicuous trend emerges: the silencing of Israel's critics, the suppression of pro-Palestinian voices. Those audacious enough to express sympathy for the Palestinian predicament face punitive measures, censorship, and even the loss of livelihoods.

Universities, tr…