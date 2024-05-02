The scenes unfolding across American university campuses are a searing indictment of the collusion between academic institutions and the brutal machinations of US imperialism. As courageous students raise their voices in protest against Israel's genocidal onslaught on Gaza, they have been met with savage repression – not just from the iron fist of the militarized police, but also from the insidious tyranny of pro-Israel mobs. This merciless crackdown exposes the moral bankruptcy of a system that claims to uphold the virtues of free speech and intellectual inquiry, while unleashing unrestrained violence upon those who dare to dissent.

At Columbia University, the echoes of history resounded with chilling clarity as police officers stormed the campus, unleashing a torrent of brutality upon peaceful protesters – a haunting parallel to the events of 1968, when student demonstrations against the Vietnam War were met with similar state-sanctioned violence. The tasers, the screams, the bloodie…