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The Seminar Room

At an AI seminar at my university, I submitted three photographs of myself: one frontal, one profile, one smiling. Within a minute or so, the system had generated a video of me. What I watched was not a rough approximation. The micro-behaviors of my face, the slight asymmetry in my smile, the way my eyes crease at their corners, were all reproduced with an accuracy that made my skin cold. I had fed it three still images, and it handed me back myself.

I am a psychologist. I know what behavioral prediction means. I understand what large datasets do to the concept of individual uniqueness. But sitting in that seminar room, watching my own face move on a screen I had not animated, something shifted in my understanding of where we are and where we are going. I did not feel excitement. I felt the specific dread of a person who has just understood the nature of the cage being built around him.

Let us be honest about what is happening. The question is not whether artificial intelligence can predict human behavior. It already can, with a precision that should terrify every person who still believes in the concept of a private self. The question is who owns that capacity, whose interests it serves, and what kind of world they are constructing with it.

We Are More Predictable Than We Realize

Human beings are, as any serious scholar of behavioral science knows, far more predictable than we like to believe. We are creatures of pattern, of repetition, of legible habit. The self we experience as sovereign and spontaneous is, in aggregate, astonishingly consistent. Subtle cues in our environment routinely trigger our behavior without our awareness, while we experience the resulting action as a free and sovereign choice. Big data revealed this about us long before the current generation of AI systems arrived to exploit it.

“The alert that fires to a police control room does not say this person has committed a crime. It says this person is behaving with seventy percent similarity to the behavioral profile of someone who will”

What has changed is the scale and the granularity of the exploitation. Researchers have already demonstrated that AI systems can predict the sound of a person’s voice from a photograph alone, inferring the acoustic properties of the throat, the shape of the oral cavity, the structure of the face, and from these physical facts reconstructing something no still image was ever supposed to contain. We did not consent to this inference. We did not know it was possible. The technology did not ask us.

The invasion runs in both directions. As far back as 2022, before most people had any reason to pay attention, AI could take nothing but the sound of your voice and reconstruct your face. You were already legible from the inside out

The Pre-Crime Machine

Now consider what becomes possible when you feed an AI system not thousands but millions of hours of therapy footage, prison recordings, detention center surveillance, clinical interviews with people who have committed acts of theft, violence, or predatory sexual abuse. The AI does not think. It does not judge. It finds patterns in facial microexpressions, in the geometry of eye movement, in the timing of certain muscle groups, in behavioral signatures so subtle that no human observer could consciously detect them. And then it generalizes. It builds a model of what a future thief looks like before the theft. What a future abuser looks like before the abuse. It assigns probabilities to faces.

Connect this to the smart cameras already embedded in our streets, our transit systems, our shopping centers, our workplaces. Cameras that do not merely record but analyze, in real time, the faces and bodies of everyone within their field of view. The alert that fires to a police control room does not say this person has committed a crime. It says this person is behaving with seventy percent similarity to the behavioral profile of someone who will. Philip K. Dick imagined this in 1956 and called it science fiction. We have built it and call it public safety.

A Mask Changes Nothing

But facial recognition is, by now, almost the least of it. The more consequential technology is gait recognition, a biometric system that identifies individuals not by their face but by the specific, anatomically determined way they walk. The curvature of the spine, the rotation of the hips, the particular rhythm of a stride, these are as unique as a fingerprint and far harder to disguise. Gait recognition systems currently deployed can identify a person from security footage even when the face is turned away, obscured by a hood, or hidden behind a mask. The protesters who covered their faces at demonstrations believed they were protecting themselves. They were not. The system had already read them from the ankles up.

Gait recognition tells the system who you are, even when you believe you are hidden. What comes next moves deeper. Layer on top of this the emerging field of real-time emotion recognition, AI systems embedded in that same CCTV infrastructure that classify emotional states from facial expression, assigning labels of agitation, hostility, fear, or concealment to the faces of people who have done nothing except exist in a public space.

And the system is getting better.

Accuracy is what billions of dollars of investment buys, and the investment is relentless. The day is approaching — closer than most people understand — when the system reads the thousand markers encoded in your face, your gait, your microexpressions, and states with ninety-five percent certainty that you will commit a murder. That you will commit a rape.

Not that you have. Not that you tried. That you will. And when that threshold of confidence is reached, the pressure to act on it will be overwhelming. Society will accept it as grounds for intervention, for detention, for pre-emptive removal, and pre-crime will stop being a dystopian metaphor and become official state policy. A system that labels your face as hostile does not need to be right today. It only needs to become right. And it is.

It learns the facial signature of loneliness, of low self-worth. Now place that system inside a pair of glasses. Walk into a room. The overlay tells the predator who is weak.

The Predator’s Instrument

What I described happening at that seminar represents only one small facet of what is now technically possible. Consider a different application, one that should make every person who has ever been vulnerable stop and sit with its implications.

We live in a world full of predators. Predatory employers. Predatory men. Predatory financial institutions. Predatory networks of the kind that Jeffrey Epstein operated for decades without consequence, serving the most powerful men in the world.

What happens when a predator of that class has access to an AI system trained on thousands of hours of therapeutic interviews with abuse survivors, with people who were trafficked, with individuals whose psychological histories made them targets?

The system learns what vulnerability looks like from the outside. It learns the particular way a person who has been conditioned to compliance moves their body in a public space. It learns the facial signature of loneliness, of low self-worth, of someone who will not fight back or will not be believed if they do.

Now place that system inside a pair of glasses. Walk into a room. The overlay tells the predator who is weak.

Palantir and the Architecture of Control

Palantir is not a hypothetical. It is a company with a current market valuation measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars, deep contractual relationships with the United States military, the CIA, the FBI, the Mossad, MI6, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a product suite specifically designed to do what I have been describing.

Its Gotham platform aggregates data from tax records, DMV files, employment history, educational records, immigration status, subpoenaed social media accounts including private messages and location history, and synthesizes this into individual dossiers that can be searched by tattoo, by neighborhood, by association, by movement pattern. Its immigration enforcement application, called ELITE, populates a map with what it designates as deportation targets and assigns each one a confidence score estimating the probability that a given address is where they currently sleep. The word target is theirs, not mine.

This is not a system built for national security in any meaningful sense of that phrase. National security was the pretext used to build it. What it actually does is make the population legible, sortable, and actionable to whoever holds the contract. Right now, those contract holders include an administration that has already demonstrated its willingness to use these tools against students who attended the wrong protest, academics who signed the wrong letter, immigrants whose only crime was existing without documentation in a country that spent decades depending on their labor.

A Retweet Can Open a File

The program the State Department calls Catch and Revoke deploys AI tools including a platform called Babel X to conduct automated sentiment analysis of the social media behavior of foreign nationals on visas, including graduate students and researchers. The system reads posts, assigns intent scores, flags accounts whose expressed views the algorithm has classified as threatening, and initiates visa revocation proceedings, all without meaningful human review. A retweet can now open a file. A comment left on a post three years ago can trigger a deportation process. The person targeted has no right to examine the algorithm that condemned them. The algorithm is proprietary. Its inner logic is a trade secret.

The Accuser You Cannot Face

This last point carries a weight that the legal system has not yet begun to reckon with. The AI systems being used to predict behavior, assign risk, and direct enforcement action are black boxes, not in the colloquial sense but in the technical and legal one. The companies that build them are under no obligation to disclose their methods. A defendant whose arrest was triggered by an algorithmic flag cannot subpoena the training data. Their lawyer cannot cross-examine the model. The presumption of innocence, the right to face your accuser, the basic architecture of due process that took centuries of struggle to establish, collapses the moment the accuser is a proprietary software system owned by a corporation with a government contract.

Europe moved to prohibit this, or so the legislation claimed. Article 5 of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which entered force in early 2025, nominally bans AI systems designed to predict the probability that an individual will commit a crime. The exceptions listed in the text include terrorism, murder, rape, and armed robbery. In other words, the prohibition applies to minor offenses. For anything the state classifies as serious, prediction is permitted.

And we already know how elastic the word terrorism has become. In the United Kingdom, elderly women attending Palestinian solidarity demonstrations have been designated terrorist sympathizers, surveilled, and referred to counter-extremism programs. The definition expands to meet whoever the state finds inconvenient. Once you understand that, the AI Act’s exceptions stop looking like legal safeguards and start looking like a blank check made out to whoever holds power at the time.

The Feedback Loop

In the United States there is not even the pretense of prohibition. And the problem is compounding in the way that all structural injustices compound when the institutions designed to constrain them have been captured. Predictive policing systems direct more officers to certain neighborhoods. More officers in those neighborhoods produce more arrests. More arrests in those neighborhoods confirm the algorithm’s original prediction. The data does not describe a dangerous neighborhood. The data manufactures one. The people who live in it watch their children pulled from the category of citizens into the category of pre-criminals before they have done anything at all.

“Data centers are not being built to make your search results faster. They are being built to store and process the behavioral profiles of every person on earth”

Azure AI Data Center.

The Epstein Class That Builds This

We need to speak plainly about who is building this and why. Elon Musk. Peter Thiel, whose name is synonymous with Palantir. Donald Trump, whose administration has deployed these tools with a speed and aggression that suggests they were waiting for exactly this political configuration. Benjamin Netanyahu, under whose government facial recognition systems were used to surveil Palestinian civilians across the West Bank, generating databases that have since been expanded and integrated with international intelligence networks.

OpenAI, whose CEO Sam Altman spent years presenting himself and his organization as the responsible, safety-conscious stewards of transformative technology — a nonprofit built for the benefit of humanity — before restructuring into a for-profit entity now pursuing a valuation that makes it one of the most powerful private institutions in human history. The same Sam Altman whose sister, Annie Altman, has publicly and repeatedly accused him of systematic rape beginning when she was three years old. These accusations have not been adjudicated in a court. They have also not been seriously reckoned with by the industry, by the press, or by the governments now partnering with his company to shape the AI infrastructure of the future.

The man building the tools of prediction and behavioral classification at planetary scale is a man his own sister says she has feared since early childhood. We are told to trust the builders. We are not told to look too closely at who they are.

This is the Epstein class. Not a metaphor. Jeffrey Epstein was a predator and a pedophile who ran, for decades, what was in effect a private intelligence operation built on the systematic sexual abuse of children by the super rich.

The infrastructure was blackmail. The currency was access — to underage bodies, and to the documented secrets of the most powerful men in science, finance, politics, and technology who moved through his world. Several of the men now building the surveillance architecture of the twenty-first century attended his dinners, flew on his planes, visited his islands, abused his victims. Some on the periphery. Some considerably closer to its center.

What Epstein understood, and what his guests understood in their own way, is that total knowledge of a person — their desires, their shame, their secrets, their vulnerabilities — is total power over them. He built that system by hand, with cameras and silence and the bodies of children. The men who shared his table have since built it at planetary scale, this time with data centers and legislation and the cooperation of governments. The predatory logic is identical. Only the mechanism has changed.

These are not separate actors pursuing separate interests. They are a class. They have formed the alliances, the shared investments, the overlapping board memberships, and the shared political project that classes form when they recognize a common opportunity. The opportunity, in this case, is total information dominance over the rest of humanity. The data centers being constructed across the American Southwest, across the Gulf states, across Southeast Asia, enormous, energy-devouring structures whose construction is treated in the press as a story about economic growth and technological ambition, are the physical infrastructure of this dominance.

Data centers are not being built to make your search results faster. They are being built to store and process the behavioral profiles of every person on earth, to make human beings so comprehensively known to those who own the systems that prediction becomes indistinguishable from control.

Worse Than Orwell Ever Imagined

Aldous Huxley understood something that we persistently underestimate: that the most durable forms of authoritarian control are not experienced as oppression by those living under them. They are experienced as convenience, as safety, as the reasonable administration of a complex world. The camera on the corner does not feel like the Stasi. The app that knows where you are does not feel like the Lubyanka. The algorithm that assigned you a risk score you will never see does not feel like anything, because you do not know it exists. This is the particular genius of the architecture being built around us. Its violence is largely invisible, statistical, laundered through the neutral language of data science and public safety.

George Orwell’s telescreen watched you and you knew it watched you. That knowledge, he understood, was itself a form of control. What we face is worse, because the watching is not accompanied by the knowledge of being watched. The behavioral profiles being assembled about every person who carries a smartphone, who walks past a camera, who posts online, who uses a credit card, who attends a school or visits a doctor or crosses a border, exist in servers we cannot access, owned by companies we cannot audit, used for purposes we cannot legally compel them to disclose. The dossier is built. We simply are not permitted to read it.

What is being constructed, piece by piece, contract by contract, camera by camera, is not a surveillance state in the twentieth-century sense of that term. It is something more total and more intimate. The old surveillance state watched. The new one predicts. The old one accumulated files. The new one assigns scores. The old one employed informers and interrogators. The new one runs continuously, automatically, on the faces of people who are doing nothing except living their lives in a world that has been quietly converted into an apparatus of classification and control.

The Completion of a Project

I stood in that seminar room and watched my own face move on a screen that I had not animated, and I understood that something had ended. What had ended was the last technical barrier between who we are and what those with enough computational power can know about us without our consent or knowledge. The barrier is gone. What replaces it, whether law, or resistance, or the kind of sustained public fury that has occasionally in history forced power to retreat, depends entirely on whether enough people understand what has already been built and who it was built for.

The oligarchs who own these systems do not experience the world the AI is creating as a threat. For them, it is the completion of a project. The dream of a class that has always wanted to know everything about those below them, to predict their movements, anticipate their dissent, identify their weaknesses and their vulnerabilities, to manage the population the way a farmer manages a herd, where each animal is tagged, tracked, and sorted according to its usefulness. For the rest of us, the ones being tagged and tracked and sorted, there is a single urgent question left.

At what point do we attempt to stop this?

- Karim

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