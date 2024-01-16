By Karim Bettache

As the West proffers its unyielding support for Israel, it becomes ever more apparent that the colonial mindset, which once justified the subjugation of non-white peoples, remains alive and well. This is not the benign oversight of a benevolent guardian, but the strategic enforcement of a global apartheid. The justifications given—self-defense, the fight against terrorism—ring hollow when measured against the scale of the slaughter and the asymmetry of power.

The West's complicity in the violence inflicted upon the Palestinian people exposes the enduring legacy of colonial racism that underpins its foreign policy. The same racism that once rationalized the plunder of Africa, the opium wars in China, and the decimation of indigenous populations across the globe now finds its expression in the defense of actions that, were they perpetrated by any non-Western state, would be roundly condemned as barbaric and inhuman.

This hypocrisy is a symptom of a world order that has ne…