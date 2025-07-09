The other side of Dutch 'innovation': armed guards supervising enslaved workers in colonial Indonesia. While Amsterdam celebrated its Golden Age, this was the reality funding their prosperity—and the foundation of modern capitalism.

The mythology of progress is written by victors who prefer their violence sanitized. While we rage against British imperialism, Spanish conquistadors, and American corporate plunder, we have collectively amnesia about the diminutive nation that pioneered the very architecture of our misery. The Netherlands—that quaint land of windmills, tulips, and (so-called) “progressive” politics—deserves far more recognition as the original architect of the systems that are killing us.

This is not about assigning blame to Dutch grandmothers riding bicycles through Amsterdam—my own Dutch grandmother once among them. As someone who is Dutch myself and loves many aspects of my society, this critique comes from a place of reckoning, not hatred. This is about understanding how a nation smaller than West Virginia became the laboratory for every grotesque innovation that would later metastasize across the globe: corporate imperialism, financialized capitalism, industrialized slavery, and the bureaucratic machinery of white supremacy.

The First Global Empire

Before Britain ruled the waves, before any European power could claim global dominance, there were the Dutch. By 1652, this nation of fewer than two million people—today's Netherlands has 18 million—had become the world's first truly global colonial superpower. While other European nations were still focused on regional expansion, the Dutch had already figured out how to turn the entire planet into their extraction zone.

The forgotten century: When a nation smaller than West Virginia became the world's first global superpower.

The numbers are staggering: at its height, the Dutch Empire spanned six continents with colonies and trading posts from New Amsterdam (now New York) to the Cape of Good Hope, from the spice islands of Indonesia to the sugar plantations of Brazil. They didn't just participate in global trade—they invented it. Dutch ships carried a third of all European trade, and Amsterdam became the world's financial capital centuries before London or New York achieved that status.

This wasn't accidental. The Dutch pioneered the technologies of global domination: advanced shipbuilding, sophisticated financial instruments, and most importantly, the corporate-state hybrid that could project violence across oceans while maintaining the fiction of private enterprise. They proved that a small nation could rule the world through superior organization, technological innovation, and most importantly: ruthless systematic brutality.

Every empire that followed—British, French, American—was essentially copying the Dutch playbook, just with bigger populations.

The Birth of Corporate Evil

In 1602, while most of Europe was still figuring out basic statecraft, the Dutch unleashed something monstrous upon the world: the Dutch East India Company (VOC). The VOC was not merely a trading enterprise—it was the world's first multinational corporation, complete with its own army, navy, and license to wage war. It was capitalism with a military, imperialism with shareholders.

The ships that built the first global empire of corporate violence. VOC vessels like this carried more than trade goods—they transported the blueprint for modern capitalism built on systematic oppression.

History textbooks love to credit the British East India Company with pioneering corporate imperialism, but while the British company was founded two years earlier in 1600, it was the Dutch VOC that first received the full arsenal of sovereign powers - It could mint currency, establish colonies, and execute prisoners. The Dutch wrote the playbook for corporate imperialism that the British would later adopt and expand.

The Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the world’s first stock market celebrated in every business school as the birthplace of modern finance, was nothing more than a marketplace for organized theft. Those pristine trading floors facilitated the commodification of human suffering on an industrial scale. Every share traded represented another village burned, another family enslaved, another ecosystem stripped bare.

We marvel at Dutch innovation while ignoring that their "Golden Age" was built on bones scattered across six continents. From the sugar plantations of Suriname to the spice islands of Indonesia, from the slave markets of the Caribbean to the trading posts of Sri Lanka, Dutch corporate violence was truly global.

Corporate Genocide: From Banda to Gaza

The Banda Islands Genocide of 1621 exemplifies this corporate logic taken to its ultimate conclusion. When the indigenous population of the Banda Islands refused to grant the Dutch East India Company a monopoly on the indigenous spice nutmeg, Governor-General Jan Pieterszoon Coen — a former clerk turned corporate executioner — systematically exterminated nearly the entire population. In a single day, May 8, 1621, Coen had 44 indigenous leaders publicly dismembered by hired Japanese samurai (“ronin”), their heads mounted on bamboo stakes as a warning. The population plummeted from 15,000 to just 1,000 survivors in a matter of months.

The method was as systematic as it was brutal: torture chairs that crushed bones with a single turn, prisoners torn apart by horses, desperate families throwing themselves off cliffs rather than surrender. The motive was purely ‘economic efficiency’. As one VOC document coldly stated:

The most effective way to get the nutmeg monopoly is to destroy the disturbing population and replenish the islands with invaders to be served by slaves.

When Coen returned to Jakarta, he was welcomed with cannon fire and a 3,000 guilder reward. The wealth extracted from this genocide literally built Amsterdam's canals and funded the Dutch Golden Age. This was corporate capitalism in its purest form: mass murder as a business plan, complete with cost-benefit analysis and shareholder dividends. The Banda massacre was just one horror in a worldwide catalog of corporate greed disguised as commerce.

When we witness the West's total support for and indifference to systematic violence today—from Gaza to corporate land grabs—we're seeing the same moral calculus that celebrated Coen's genocide. The capacity of Western nations to rationalize mass murder as economic necessity wasn't an aberration of the 17th century; it became the DNA of Western uncivilization and the operating system of global capitalism.

The Dutch Empire.

The Slavery Pioneers

The Dutch West India Company turned human trafficking into a science. They didn't just participate in the Atlantic slave trade—they perfected it. Dutch ships transported hundreds of thousands of Africans to the Americas, operating the largest slave markets in the Caribbean. While we correctly condemn British and American slavery, we somehow forget that the Dutch were running the supply chain.

In Suriname, Dutch plantation owners engineered tortures and sexual abuses so creative that they became templates for brutality across the Americas. The colony's legal code permitted masters to break slaves on the wheel, burn them alive, rape them and their offspring, or hang them in chains until death. These weren't aberrations—they were standard operating procedures designed to maximize productivity and terror.

The scale of Dutch cruelty defied comprehension even by the standards of their time. John Gabriel Stedman, a Dutch-Scottish military officer deployed to suppress slave revolts in Suriname, documented scenes of violence in his diary that revealed the systematic nature of Dutch brutality. While Stedman's own attitudes toward slavery were complicated—he defended the institution while expressing sympathy for individual suffering—his firsthand accounts of Dutch methods were so disturbing that they became powerful tools for the abolitionist movement, even as he himself was no abolitionist.

'Flagellation of a Female Samboe Slave' - William Blake's 1796 engraving from John Gabriel Stedman's Narrative , documenting Dutch colonial torture methods in Suriname.

The Apartheid Architects

Long before South African apartheid became a global symbol of racial oppression, Dutch settlers in the Cape Colony were beta-testing white supremacy. The racial hierarchies, land theft, and segregation policies that would later define apartheid were Dutch innovations. The word 'apartheid' itself is Dutch—meaning 'apartness' or ‘separatedness’—a linguistic fingerprint of their authorship. The Boers—another Dutch word meaning 'farmers'—didn't invent racial capitalism; they inherited a fully operational system from their colonial predecessors and refined it over centuries. Even the language of racial oppression bears their mark: Afrikaans, the language of white South African supremacy, is simply Dutch evolved in isolation, carrying forward the vocabulary of domination.

The Dutch colonial system created the legal and ideological framework for institutionalized racism that would spread across the globe. Every Jim Crow law, every settler colony's racial code, every apartheid regulation can trace its DNA back to Dutch colonial administration.

The Great Forgetting

Why don't we remember? Because the Netherlands mastered the ultimate imperial trick: rebranding. Today's “Holland” sells itself as the land of tolerance, bicycle lanes, legal prostitution and marijuana. This progressive veneer makes it psychologically impossible to reconcile modern Dutch liberalism with their ancestors' systematic brutality.

The amnesia is so complete that even well-known historians and popular TV personalities perpetuate it. Fareed Zakaria, in his recent book Age of Revolutions, uses the Dutch Golden Age as his prime example of how the Dutch 'invented the modern world' through economic innovation and global navigation. He celebrates their transformation into a merchant republic as a model revolution.

Zakaria's 'Age of Revolutions' turned out to be nothing more than a liberal whitewashing of Dutch colonial brutality.

What he conveniently omits? That this 'economic revolution' was built on industrialized slavery, corporate genocide, and systematic racial oppression. Zakaria can marvel at Dutch financial innovations while somehow forgetting that the Amsterdam Stock Exchange was a marketplace for human misery, that the Dutch East India Company pioneered corporate violence, and that their 'modern world' required the extermination of entire populations.

The British Empire was too vast to ignore. Spanish conquistadors too dramatically violent. American imperialism too contemporary. But the Dutch—small, absurdly prosperous, apparently harmless—slip through the cracks of historical memory. Their crimes are proportionally enormous but temporally distant enough to be forgettable.

This amnesia is not accidental. Modern capitalism requires us to forget its origins in organized violence. We must believe that markets are natural, that corporations are benevolent, that wealth creates itself. Remembering Dutch innovations in corporate imperialism would shatter these comforting illusions.

The Reckoning

Every predatory loan, every resource extraction project, every corporate coup can trace its lineage to Dutch innovations. The VOC's business model—privatize profits, socialize violence—became the template for modern multinational corporations. When ExxonMobil destroys ecosystems or when tech companies exploit global labor, they're following Dutch blueprints.

The systems destroying our planet and impoverishing billions weren't inevitable. They were invented by specific people in a specific place for specific purposes. The Dutch pioneered capitalism: the financialization of everything, the corporate capture of state power, and the racialization of economic exploitation.

Recognition is not about punishment—it's about clarity. We cannot dismantle systems we refuse to understand. We cannot heal wounds we pretend don't exist. The Netherlands' foundational role in creating our modern hellscape demands acknowledgment not as historical trivia, but as a roadmap for understanding how we got here.

The tiny country with the giant crimes deserves its place in the pantheon of imperial evil. Only then can we begin the work of building something different.

