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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
6h

This is excellent, Karim—clearly reasoned and stated with eloquence and integrity. It’s exactly why I follow and support BettBeat Media.

I, for one, profoundly appreciate your own thoughtful analysis as well as your open discussions with other independent thinkers (Dimitri, Vanessa, Ehsan, Ali, et al.). It’s informative and thought-provoking to hear not only your points of agreement but also your differences.

Abundant thanks to all of you for having the courage to think outside the box to begin with and the generosity to then share and debate that thinking so openly. Such work is precious in any era, but especially now when everything we once trusted is in collapse. Thank you for offering that!

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Kathi duran's avatar
Kathi duran
1h

I admit that every once in awhile I’ll turn on one of those white male analyst who constantly say we need to quit letting Bibi run our country and return to the values and morals the we know America to be 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

I only had to listen to one Fourth of You Lie message to catch it yesterday. About how Americans needed to get honest about what we’re doing (speaking about Palestine)then proceeded to say “was the terrorist attack on Oct 7th horrendous?? Of course it was and they need to be held accountable!!” And this particular one makes 30k a month saying this crap!!! I just can’t anymore 🤣🤣

I used to think that the way to fight the lies of empire and their greatest weapon, propaganda, was to just repeat the truth over and over in the same manner lol. At this point I’m pretty sure the better option is to win the lottery and pay ppl to do it 🤣

In other words, you and the very few that join you are so appreciated! I don’t see how Brian has hung in for as long as he has but I am seeing that at least some obscure channels are actually at least heading in the direction he’s shown for over a decade, albeit he simply shows the evidence (US Policy). They phrase it as breaking news and received the info from a very high level confidential source 🤣

Keep up the excellent work!

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