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Manufacturing Counter-Consent

“In the name of socialism, usurping bureaucracies cut off from the people have achieved the pitiable wonder of transforming into a nightmare what humanity has for so long cherished as a dream.” — Aimé Césaire, Letter to Maurice Thorez, 1956

There is a particular kind of intellectual dishonesty that only becomes visible over time. It is not visible in any single article, interview, or video, but in the accumulated shape of what has been said and, more importantly, what has never been said. Watch a media ecosystem long enough and its silences become as legible as its speech.

This essay is a critique of a media sphere I largely share political commitments with. I believe the critique of American empire, of NATO expansion, of sanctions regimes, of the credulous stenography that passes for foreign policy reporting in most Western outlets, is fundamentally correct. I believe Herman and Chomsky’s Manufacturing Consent remains one of the most important works of media analysis produced in the twentieth century, and that its diagnosis of how ownership, advertising, sourcing, flak, and ideology shape mainstream media output has, if anything, become more relevant since it was published. I believe independent media has been essential in providing analysis the mainstream will not.

I write this precisely because I take these commitments seriously, and because taking them seriously requires applying the same analytical tools to our own sphere that we apply to The New York Times and CNN. What follows is not a defection. It is an insistence that the tradition means what it says.

“Pick a commentator whose work you follow on YouTube, Rumble, X or Substack. Ask yourself what they have said that would displease the governments they cover sympathetically. If the honest answer is ‘nothing,’ you are not looking at an independent analyst.”

The Problem, Stated Plainly

There is now a substantial ecosystem of independent commentators, podcasters, YouTubers, Substack writers, and heterodox academics who position themselves as counter-narratives to Western establishment media on questions of foreign policy, particularly regarding Russia, China, Iran, and various states aligned against U.S. hegemony. This ecosystem has produced valuable work. It has also, over the past decade, developed a striking and increasingly indefensible pattern: on the foreign policy, internal politics, human rights practices, ethnic policies, labor conditions, imperial behaviors, and elite corruption of the states it defends against Western criticism, it produces essentially nothing.

Not “less than the mainstream.” Not “with important corrective context.” Nothing.

This is not a claim about any single commentator. It is a claim about an ecosystem sustained over years, with dozens of prominent voices and hundreds of hours of output per week. A truth-tracking process, however biased, would occasionally produce criticism, if only by accident, if only from disagreement about tactics, if only because reality is complicated and no state is defensible on every question. The near-total absence of such output is not evidence of restraint or discipline. It is diagnostic of something else.

“They are insulated from any resulting dissonance by a ready-made rationalization: to name problems on one’s own side is to play into the hands of imperialism”

The Inverted Filters

Herman and Chomsky identified five filters through which information passes before reaching mainstream audiences: concentrated ownership, advertising as the primary revenue source, reliance on official and corporate sources, “flak” as a discipline mechanism, and anti-communism as a controlling ideology. The independent media sphere emerged partly as an escape from these filters. What has become clear, however, is that it has developed its own analogues to each.

Ownership becomes platform dependency. In the original model, Herman and Chomsky argued that concentrated corporate ownership of major media outlets constrained what could be said: reporters and editors internalized the interests of ownership, and stories that threatened those interests rarely survived to publication. Independent commentators do not answer to Rupert Murdoch, but they answer to YouTube’s monetization policies, Patreon subscribers, Substack readers, and the algorithmic preferences of the platforms that reach their audiences. The pressures are different but structurally analogous. A creator who loses their subscriber base loses their livelihood, and the subscriber base rewards consistency.

Advertising becomes audience capture. In the original model, advertising revenue meant that commercial media outlets had to produce content advertisers were comfortable being associated with, which structurally excluded certain kinds of stories and framings. The mainstream commercial media serves advertisers; the independent creator serves the sensibilities of a paying subscriber base. Both are forms of dependency on a paying constituency whose preferences shape output. The independent creator often has less protection than the mainstream journalist, because a salaried reporter can produce an unpopular piece without immediately losing income. A YouTuber cannot. The feedback loop between what is said and what pays is faster and tighter.

Sourcing becomes access. In the original model, media outlets relied on official sources (governments, corporations, credentialed experts) because these sources were cheap, authoritative, and constantly generating material. This dependency gave those sources leverage over coverage: a source that stops returning calls is a career problem. Foreign correspondents who report critically on the countries they cover lose their visas, their interview subjects, their invitations. Independent media commentators whose work depends on trips to Beijing, Moscow, Damascus, or Tehran face the same calculation, often more sharply. Access to officials, dissidents-of-convenience, embassy contacts, invited tours, and translated appearances on domestic media is not free. It is contingent on being seen as reliable, and reliability is defined by the party granting access.

Flak becomes the pile-on. In the original model, “flak” referred to negative responses generated by powerful institutions (angry letters, threats of legal action, orchestrated campaigns of complaint) that disciplined journalists into staying within acceptable bounds. The mainstream journalist who deviates faces angry op-eds and letters from advocacy organizations. The independent commentator who deviates faces something more visceral: coordinated harassment from the audience they built, accusations of being “controlled opposition,” being called a CIA asset, being dropped from the podcast rotation, losing subscribers, even getting doxxed. The social and material cost of nuance in this space is high, and it is levied by the audience the creator depends on.

Anti-communism becomes anti-imperialism-as-identity. In the original model, anti-communism functioned as a controlling ideology during the Cold War: it operated as a thought-terminating category that framed dissent, foreign policy debate, and even domestic labor politics through the lens of a civilizational struggle. Any criticism of American foreign policy could be reflexively coded as communist sympathy, and any state opposed to Washington could be reflexively coded as an enemy of freedom. In the independent anti-imperialist sphere, “anti-imperialism” has come to play a structurally identical role. It is invoked not as an analytical framework (which would require actually analyzing whether particular actions by particular states are imperial or not) but as a tribal marker. Any criticism of a state coded as anti-imperialist is rerouted into a question about the critic’s political loyalties (often deemed “pro-imperialist”) rather than the substance of the claim. The vocabulary does the work the evidence cannot.

The Prestige Economy

There is another filter Herman and Chomsky did not name, because in their era it operated primarily through mainstream career structures: the prestige economy. For independent commentators who position themselves against Western establishment media, an alternative career ladder has emerged, and it is significantly more consequential than most consumers of this media understand.

Consider the trajectory. A commentator begins with sharp, substantive criticism of Western foreign policy, often genuinely heterodox, often at real professional cost. They build an audience. State broadcasters aligned against the U.S. begin inviting them on. Their appearances are cross-promoted, translated, clipped. They are invited to conferences abroad, sometimes with expenses covered, sometimes with honoraria. They gain followers on foreign platforms, occasionally in the millions, orders of magnitude larger than their Western audience. They are cited approvingly by foreign officials. They meet foreign policymakers. They are described in foreign state media as “leading Western intellectuals,” language they would never receive from any Western institution.

For someone who has spent years feeling marginalized, dismissed, or ignored by Western academia and journalism (often for legitimate reasons, often having been treated genuinely unfairly), this is not a small thing. It is a form of professional and psychological rescue. It provides income, dignity, recognition, the sense that one’s work matters. It would take extraordinary discipline not to be shaped by that.

At what point in this trajectory does the commentator become compromised? The honest answer is that there is no single point. There is no moment of corruption, no envelope of cash, no explicit instruction. There is simply the accumulated weight of a career built inside a structure that rewards certain outputs and punishes others. The commentator continues to believe, sincerely, that they are speaking truth to power. They are simply speaking it selectively, in ways that happen to align perfectly with the interests of the powers that host them.

And they are insulated from any resulting dissonance by a ready-made rationalization: to name problems on one's own side is to play into the hands of imperialism. Selectivity conveniently recodes itself as principle.

This is not corruption in the crude sense the term usually invokes. It is something more familiar and more human: the ordinary process by which people come to hold the views that their environment makes it comfortable to hold. Access journalism has a left flank, and it operates by the same mechanisms as its establishment counterpart, minus the salaries and plus the ideological cover of dissent.

I should say something about my own position here. BettBeat deliberately runs without YouTube monetization, and I take only voluntary donations on Substack. This removes one of the material pressures described above. It does not remove the others (audience capture in particular operates regardless of revenue model), and the honest posture is to keep asking myself which of the remaining pressures I am still subject to, rather than treating one structural choice as a certificate of independence.

“Elites in states considered oppositional to U.S. hegemony are treated as effectively exempt from serious scrutiny, and those who apply that scrutiny are demonized as agents of empire”

The Pitfalls of Counter-Consent

Some great thinkers in the anti-imperialist tradition understood something that its contemporary media sphere has largely forgotten: opposition to empire does not license silence about the crimes of those who claim to oppose it.

Frantz Fanon devoted one of the most important chapters of The Wretched of the Earth, “The Pitfalls of National Consciousness,” to precisely this problem. Writing at the height of the anti-colonial struggle, at a moment when solidarity with newly independent states might have seemed politically obligatory, Fanon insisted on the opposite. The end of formal colonialism, he argued, does not end the work of liberation. It inaugurates a new phase in which national bourgeoisies replace colonial administrators, in which the vocabulary of liberation is deployed to protect new elites, in which the forms of oppression change while the substance persists. The revolutionary intellectual who falls silent at this moment, who treats the achievement of nominal independence as the end of the critical project, has not remained loyal to the liberation struggle. They have abandoned it.

Fanon’s argument was not that anti-colonial states deserved the same treatment as colonial powers. It was that the analytical and moral commitments that made one an anti-colonialist in the first place did not permit the suspension of judgment once one’s preferred side held power. To suspend judgment was to reveal that the original commitment had been tribal rather than principled, a loyalty to a side rather than to the values the side claimed to embody.

We see this pattern reproduced now, in real time. Elites in states considered oppositional to U.S. hegemony are treated as effectively exempt from serious scrutiny, and those who apply that scrutiny are demonized as agents of empire, as compromised, or as insufficiently sophisticated in their understanding of the “real” geopolitical stakes. The exemption is granted not because the record of those elites warrants it, but because their alignment against Washington is treated as a form of moral pre-clearance.

This insight extends directly to the contemporary situation. A commentator who criticized Western imperialism because they believed in self-determination, human dignity, the rights of workers, opposition to state violence, and the moral equality of persons cannot coherently fall silent when states positioned against Western imperialism violate those same values. If the original commitment was principled, its application must be universal. If its application is not universal, the original commitment was not principled. It was positional, and its content was always loyalty to a camp rather than fidelity to a value.

Consider the anti-imperialists who defend the continued diplomatic and trade relations that certain favored states maintain with a government engaged in both genocide and the ongoing colonization of an innocent people. The vitriol they direct at anyone raising this contradiction reveals what the analytical vocabulary conceals: their motivations are not moral but tribal. If the crime is genocide when Washington enables it, the crime is genocide when members of the Global South quietly continue to fuel it through parts, purchases, or diplomatic cover. Any framework that produces one answer in one case and the opposite answer in the other is not a framework. It is a preference dressed in the vocabulary of principle.

Rosa Luxemburg, writing in 1918 about the Bolshevik revolution she supported, made the point in a formulation that has never been improved upon: “Freedom is always, and exclusively, freedom for the one who thinks differently.” She wrote this not as a critic of the revolution from outside, but as a revolutionary insisting that revolutionary politics required the freedom to criticize revolutionary states, or it would become something other than revolutionary. She was proven correct within a decade.

Walter Rodney, the great Guyanese historian of How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, was murdered in 1980 almost certainly at the direction of the Burnham government, a nominally socialist, formally anti-imperialist state. His death is not incidental to the argument. It is the argument. Anti-imperialist credentials do not guarantee anti-authoritarian practice, and the leftist intellectual who assumes they do has failed to learn from the tradition they claim to represent. Aimé Césaire made the same point in his 1956 letter of resignation from the French Communist Party, refusing to subordinate the struggle for Black liberation to the strategic interests of any state, however nominally aligned with liberation.

The tradition, in other words, is unambiguous. From Luxemburg to Fanon to Rodney to Césaire, the great figures of anti-imperialist thought insisted that the critical project is continuous. It does not stop at the borders of states one prefers. It does not exempt movements one supports. The values one invokes must be applied universally, or they are not values at all.

The contemporary independent anti-imperialist media sphere has, in significant measure, inverted this tradition. It has produced a framework in which the anti-imperialist credentials of a state operate as a permanent shield against critique, in which the mere fact that Washington opposes a government is treated as sufficient reason to defend it, in which the categories of analysis are deployed asymmetrically, in which “solidarity” comes to mean silence about the crimes of one’s preferred side.

Fanon had a word for this posture. He called it the pitfall.

From Boutique Leftist to CIA Cutout

Watch for the recurring lexicon. Any journalist reporting critically from these countries is a “regime-change asset.” Any dissident is a “CIA cutout,” “boutique leftist,” or “controlled opposition.” Any protest movement is a “color revolution.” Any documented abuse is “atrocity propaganda.” Any defector is not credible. Any leaked document is either fabricated or taken out of context. Any human rights organization documenting abuses is compromised, funded by Western governments, or ideologically captured.

Notice what this vocabulary accomplishes. It provides an all-purpose analytical framework that generates the same conclusion regardless of the specific evidence in any given case. It renders whole categories of information (the categories most likely to produce criticism of the states being defended) unavailable to the analysis, not because the information has been examined and found wanting, but because the categories themselves have been coded as illegitimate before any examination is possible.

A real analytical framework should occasionally produce surprising conclusions. It should sometimes update on evidence. It should be capable of saying “I was wrong” or “this claim I dismissed turned out to be true.” The vocabularies deployed in this space do not do this. They are closed systems, generating the same output regardless of input. This is a property of ideology, not analysis.

The Test

Here is a test any reader can apply, in real time, to any commentator in this space.

Pick a commentator whose work you follow on YouTube, Rumble, X or Substack. Ask yourself what they have said, over the past five years, that would displease the governments they cover sympathetically. Not what they would say if pressed in a debate. Not what they might concede in a footnote. What they have proactively said, on their own platforms, unprompted: sustained critical engagement with actual policies, actual abuses, actual internal contradictions of the states in question.

If the honest answer is “nothing,” or “nothing significant,” you are not looking at an independent analyst. You are looking at something else.

What that something else is may vary from case to case. It may be sincere ideological commitment. It may be career dependency. It may be audience capture. It may be access preservation. It may be genuine belief that any criticism, however true, serves the empire and must therefore be withheld. It may be some blend of all of these. The internal experience of the commentator may be entirely one of honest conviction. That is not the point.

The point is that the output is functionally indistinguishable from state-aligned messaging, and readers deserve to understand this when calibrating how much weight to give the analysis. This matters especially because years of idealized reporting produce disillusionment on a scale proportional to the idealization when the states in question turn out to be something other than what was advertised: supporting genocide by omission, abstaining from crucial emancipatory votes at the UN, quietly selling weapons or components to the very empire they are said to oppose, entering into trade arrangements that materially sustain the atrocities their state media condemn.

Readers who have been told for a decade that these states represent an alternative pole of moral seriousness are unprepared for the reckoning when the record is examined honestly, and the disillusionment often collapses into cynicism about the possibility of any principled foreign policy critique at all. That collapse is the deepest cost of the whole enterprise.

A commentator who cannot, over a period of years, produce a single significant piece of critical work on the states they cover favorably is not providing you with analysis. They are providing you with advocacy. Advocacy has its uses, but it should be labeled as such, and it should be weighted accordingly.

What Is At Stake

The temptation, in a media environment saturated with mainstream propaganda about foreign adversaries, is to treat any critical voice from the other direction as an ally. This is understandable and, in the short term, tactically defensible.

It is also epistemically corrosive.

An anti-imperialist politics worth defending is one grounded in universalism, in the insistence that human dignity is not conditional on geopolitical alignment, that the crimes of one’s enemies do not license the crimes of one’s friends. The moment “anti-imperialism” becomes a tribal identity rather than a principle, it has already been defeated. It has become the mirror image of the ideology it was meant to oppose: a framework that determines conclusions before examining evidence, that treats certain states as beyond criticism, that mistakes loyalty for analysis.

The independent media sphere was built to escape the manufactured consent of establishment media. It has, in significant measure, built its own version of the same structure, with different filters, different flak, different sources, but the same underlying result: a predictable, one-sided output that serves particular power interests while presenting itself as truth-telling against power. That the power being served happens to sit in the Global South rather than Washington does not change what is happening. It only changes who benefits.

Readers of independent media are not owed a media sphere that agrees with them. They are owed one that is willing to be wrong, to update, to criticize its allies, to follow evidence rather than tribe. Anything less is not journalism, and not analysis, and not really independent. It is manufactured counter-consent, and its consumers deserve to know they are consuming it.

- Karim

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