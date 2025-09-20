BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lance arrowood's avatar
lance arrowood
5d

No one says it better. I too am getting very tired of hearing how Bric's is going to change the world for the better while they do absolutely nothing to stop the genocide! This kind of in your face journalism is so desperately needed and why I support BettBeat's media. BettBeat's and anyone to the left of Mussolini are coming under new founded fascist attacks and need our support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
Justin James's avatar
Justin James
3d

Having returned from South Lebanon, the cowards you describe become even more contemptible when you see the exact opposite. The Shia are among the most polite and honorable people I’ve ever met. And they have defeated the West, repeatedly; they will never surrender. It’s not a culture the West can understand. Same with Gaza. You’ll see martyrs memorialized in the villages with placards…notice the keffiyeh. They were proud to fight the most evil entity of our time in solidarity with Palestine. You’re a social psychologist, you can probably understand the awe I have for this culture. “Warrior culture” sounds like a liberal anthropologist asshole trying to oversimplify things. Well, whatever the Shia community is, contrast it to BRICS.

Nothing approaches my disgust of the West. It’s dirty. It’s a vulgar non-civilization. But I hate China too now. I’ll hate them until they do something.

Lastly, “Western un-civilization,” is this a term you coined? It sums up well what people are thinking. Just wanted credit BettBeat properly, when I write on Lebanon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture