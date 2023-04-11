By Karim Bettache

Marx says that revolutions are the

locomotives of world history. But the situation may be quite

different. Perhaps revolutions are not the train ride, but the

human race grabbing for the emergency brake.

— Walter Benjamin

The United States of America is a death cult. Its entire history is built on the enslavement, oppression and slaughter of others. At its core, America worships power, money and violence. It spreads destruction around the globe with reckless abandon in the name of profit and world domination.



America was built on the genocide of Native peoples and the enslavement of Africans. These original sins have never been adequately addressed or repaired. Racism remains deeply embedded in America’s DNA. Black lives are seen as disposable and Native rights are ignored. The oppression of people of color is fundamental to how America operates.



America’s culture glorifies…